Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament 2023: Spain women vs India women preview, head-to-head, prediction, and streaming details

Spain Women and India Women will meet in the third match of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament on Thursday, July 27.

Spain lost their opening match against England by 1-0. The thrilling contest witnessed Tessa Howard scoring for England in the 59th minute of the match. Spain could not find the equalizer and lost the opening encounter. They will be keen to bounce back to winning ways on Thursday.

India, on the other hand, came from 0-1 down to draw against England on Wednesday in their opening match. Holly Hunt helped England to open the account in the seventh minute of the match. Both teams kept things tight as England led 1-0 at the end of the first half.

In the second half, India's Lalremsiami found the equalizer in the 41st minute. The match ended 1-1 as both teams could not find the winner.

Spain Women vs India Women Match Details

Match: India Women vs Spain Women, Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament, July 2023

Date & Time: July 27, 2023, Thursday, at 2.30 pm IST

Venue: Terrassa, Spain

Spain Women vs India Women Head to Head

India will meet Spain for the first time since December 2022. India won the last encounter by 1-0. Since 2018, the Indian women's team have locked horns nine times with the hosts and have emerged victorious in four matches.

Spain also has won four matches, including their face-off in the Women's World Cup. One match ended in a draw between these two highly competitive teams.

Matches played: 9

Spain- 4

India- 4

Draw- 1

(Since 2018)

Spain Women vs India Women Probable XI

Spain Women`

Maria Lopez, Xantal Gine, Constanza Amundson, Lucia Jimenez, Beatriz Perez, Clara Ycart, Alejandra Torres-Quevedo, Patricia Alvarez, Marta Segu, Belen Iglesias, and Jana Pascual.

India women

Savita, Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu, Nisha, Navneet Kaur, Vaishnavi Phalke, Sangita Kumari, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri, and Lalremsiami.

Spain Women vs India Women Match Prediction

Spain Women and India Women have played some epic matches in the last few years. Both teams will be pumped up to get their first victory in the tournament. This is also a matter of pride for Spain as they will be playing before the home crowd.

While one can expect them to come up with something special here, it is going to be a challenge for the hosts to go past the competitive Indian team. India will begin this contest as favorites, considering, how well they performed against England recently to draw the match.

Match Prediction: India to win this match of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament

Spain Women vs India Women Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: Watch Hockey