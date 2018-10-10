Spirited Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team beat Defending Champions Australia 5-4

Mandeep Mor Celebrates Goal

Johor Bahru (Malaysia), 10 October 2018: The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey team registered their fourth successive victory at the 8th Sultan of Johor Cup 2018 as they beat Defending Champions Australia 5-4. The win has helped the team top the Pool Table and an assured place in Top four stage.

The Indian Team made a dominating start to their match with their best attack in the first quarter. Though their initial chance of scoring from a PC went amiss, Gursahibjit Singh scored a fine field goal to give India 1-0 lead in the 5th minute. The team built on a good start to score three more back-to-back goals in the 11th, 14th and 15th minute through Haspreet Singh, Mandeep Mor and Vishnukant Singh respectively. The 4-0 lead at the end of the first quarter was a major setback for the Defending Champions.

However, India faltered in their defence in the second quarter only to give away an easy goal through a penalty stroke in the 18th minute. Damon Steffens who scored the first goal for Australia ended up scoring the second goal too when an Indian infringement inside the circle saw them concede a PC in the 35th minute, narrowing the goal deficit to 4-2. Though Shilanand Lakra scored in the 43rd minute to take India's lead to 5-3, Australia put India through some tense moments as they appeared to make a late recovery, by stretching India's defence.

In the 59th minute, the pressure to defend the scoreline saw India Colts give away another penalty stroke which was easily converted by Steffans taking the goal difference to a narrow 5-4. But India held their nerves to finish the match in their favour.

Indian Junior Men's Team will next take on Great Britain in their fifth match on 12 October 2018 at 13.35hrs IST.

Matches can be viewed on the competition's YouTube page:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI2KWb7IgrV_ACMHeWToezA