×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sultan Azlan Shah 2019: India vs Korea match ends in a thrilling draw 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Feature
3   //    25 Mar 2019, 09:01 IST

The India and Korea game ends in a thrilling 1-1 draw.
The India and Korea game ends in a thrilling 1-1 draw
.

India drew with Korea 1-1 in the 28th Sultan Azlan Shah tournament played at Ipoh on Sunday.

India made valiant efforts in the initial stages and earned a penalty corner but could not convert that into a goal. For the rest of the first quarter, both the teams held themselves well and neither scored nor allowed the opponents to score to end the first quarter at 0-0.

India continued their attack and earned their 2nd penalty corner in the 20th minute of the game but were not able to convert the opportunity into a goal. In the 28th minute, Mandeep Singh scored a brilliant field goal to give India a 1-0 lead. At the end of the first half, India still led 1-0.

Korea got off to a perfect start in the 3rd quarter, earning 2 successive penalty corners, but unfortunately, both went to waste. Indian defense was solid and foiled attacks from the opponents. Korea earned their 3rd penalty corner which was also not capitalized upon. At the end of the third quarter, India still led 1-0.

In the fourth quarter, rain threatened right from the start and interrupted the match in the 52nd minute. After the rain break, Korea earned 2 successive penalty corners and the Indian defense again foiled their efforts. Korea continued their aggressive play and earned their 6th penalty corner in the last minute that was defended successfully

Korea again earned another penalty corner in the dying seconds that was converted into a goal by Jang Jonghyun to level the scores.

The match ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw. India slipped to third place as Korea have a better goal difference and Malaysia defeated Japan by 4-3 in the other match of the day, and lead the table.

India will take on Malaysia in their 3rd league match on 26th March. 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019 Indian Men's Hockey Team Mandeep Singh (Hockey)
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
Azlan Shah Cup 2019: India vs Korea preview, prediction, telecast, date, start time and where to watch online
RELATED STORY
Azlan Shah Cup 2019: India vs Japan preview, prediction, telecast, date, start time and where to watch online
RELATED STORY
Azlan Shah Cup 2019: History repeats as India announce an inexperienced squad for Ipoh
RELATED STORY
India highest-ranked side at Azlan Shah Cup as Pro League keeps top teams out
RELATED STORY
Azlan Shah Cup 2019: 'No head coach, but India have hockey knowledge on board,' says Siegfried Aikman
RELATED STORY
34 players named for national camp ahead of Azlan Shah Cup
RELATED STORY
Sandeep Singh: Fastest drag-flicker, a penalty corner specialist and the Soorma of Indian Hockey
RELATED STORY
Will a foreign coach manage to settle in and deliver in time for Indian hockey ahead of Tokyo 2020? 
RELATED STORY
Ramandeep Singh in the reckoning for core group spot following return from injury
RELATED STORY
Harendra Singh removed as Indian men's hockey coach
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us