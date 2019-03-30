Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: India end the league stage with a resounding 10-0 win over Poland

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 // 30 Mar 2019, 08:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The India team demolished Poland

India ended the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup league stage with a resounding 10-0 win over lowly Poland in their final league match at Ipoh, Malaysia on Friday.

It was a great start to the Indian team as Vivek Prasad scored the opener in the very first minute itself. India continued to dominate the Poland defense and put consistent pressure on them. In the 7th minute, Sumit Kumar scored India’s second with a brilliant field goal. At the end of the first quarter, India led 2-0.

Both Varun Kumar and Surender Kumar scored one goal each from penalty corners in the 18th and 19th minute to take a 4-0 lead. Their domination over Poland continued with attacking play. Varun Kumar scored from another penalty corner in the 25th minute to further the lead. In the 29th minute, Simranjeet Singh added to India’s tally, heading towards the break with a comfortable 6-0 lead.

One minute into the third quarter, Nilakanta Sharma scored a field goal to continue India’s domination. Poland tried their best to enter India’s circle but failed to have any impact. At the end of the 3rd quarter, India had their commanding 7-0 lead still intact.

In the fourth quarter, India continued their attacking approach and continued pressuring Poland's defense. Mandeep Singh scored two goals in the 50th and 51th minute to increase their lead to 9-0. In the 55th minute, Amit Rohidas converted the penalty corner into a goal to make it 10-0.

It was a brilliant performance by the Indian team before the finals is to be played against South Korea tomorrow.

India ended the league stage at the top of the table with 13 points and a GD of +18. India's and South Korea's league match ended in a 1-1 draw. Thus, they will be looking to make full use of the momentum gained heading into the finals.

Advertisement