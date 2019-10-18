Sultan of Johor Cup: India vs Great Britain preview, prediction, telecast, date, start time and where to watch online

A 5-1 win over Australia has ensured that the Indians have a healthy goal-difference Image Courtesy: @sojcup

The Indians are just a point away from securing a place in the finals of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2019 after thrashing arch-rivals Australia by a 5-1 margin while Great Britain's shock defeat to hosts Malaysia has set up an exciting final day of pool matches at Johar Bahru.

Both India and Great Britain have nine points each from four games but the Indians head the points table with a far superior goal difference, having scored 20 goals and conceded just nine.

Japan, on six points, still stand a chance of making it to the final if they manage to beat Malaysia - however, the Japanese will be hoping that the India-Great Britain tie does not end in a draw, in which case both of last year's finalists will set up a repeat title clash on Saturday.

If India beat Great Britain in the first match of the day, a win for Japan will see the Junior Samurai through to the finals.

The Indians, who have lost to Great Britain thrice over the last twelve months or so (twice at the same venue last year and more recently at Madrid in June) would like nothing better than to end the jinx today.

Mandeep Mor and co. have been fluent throughout the course of the tournament except for the hiccup against Japan, which came against the backdrop of the death of four Indian juniors in Madhya Pradesh that may well have affected the morale of the side.

Shilanand Lakra suffered an ugly though accidental blow on the head in the match against Australia but not before he made his presence felt at Johor Bahru, and the striker will be expected to play a key role against Great Britain.

A 5-1 victory over the Australians would have done a world of good to the confidence of the boys who went down to Australia by a 0-4 margin in an U-21 tournament in June and the Indians will be keen to carry the winning momentum forward against Great Britain.

Here is how you can catch all the action:

Event: Sultan of Johor Cup, 2019

Venue: Johor Bahru, Malaysia

Date: 18 October 2019

Time: 1:35 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Telecast: No telecast in India

Live Streaming: Notthefootyshow

Prediction:

A healthy goal-difference has placed the Indians in a distinctly advantageous position and BJ Kariappa's team will be hoping to outdo an under-pressure Great Britain side, who had one foot in the finals but failed to earn a point against Malaysia.

The Indians are likely to continue playing the brand of free-flowing hockey which they have displayed thus far and if Mandeep Mor and co. score a couple of goals early, it could open the floodgates for more.

Score Prediction: India 4 - Great Britain 1