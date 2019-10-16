Ticket Outlets & Box Office open from tomorrow for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha

Kalinga Hockey Stadium

Bhubaneswar (Odisha), 16 October 2019: With just over two weeks left for the start of the all-important FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha where the Indian Men's and Women's Hockey Teams will be vying for a spot at the biggest quadrennial sporting event - the Tokyo Olympics 2020, organizers today announced that the physical sale of tickets at the Box Office at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar and at various outlets throughout the host city of Bhubaneswar, will commence from Thursday, 17th October 2019. The organizers also announced that fans who have purchased Online Vouchers for the Qualifiers which are to be held on 1st and 2nd November 2019, will be able to redeem them at the Redemption Counter situated at Kalinga Stadium.

FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha is the biggest tournament of the year for the Indian Men's and Women's Hockey Teams as they look to cement their place at Tokyo Olympics 2020, and the start of physical sale of tickets will help in making it easier for the local public to book their spots to witness both Men's and Women's hockey teams in action. The Indian Men's Hockey Team, currently World No. 5, will face Russia in their Olympic Qualifiers in a two-legged tie, while the World No. 9 Indian Women's Hockey Team will face the task of defeating USA in their two matches at the Kalinga Stadium in November.

Tickets for each of the two matchdays (one match-day includes two matches) will be available around the city of Bhubaneswar at various outlets and also at the Box Office situated at Gate No. 9 of the Kalinga Stadium. Whereas, fans who have already purchased their tickets online, can redeem their Online Vouchers at the Redemption Counter located at Gate No. 4 of the iconic stadium.

The physical sale of tickets at all the various outlets across the city, and at the Box Office at Gate No. 9, along with the Redemption of Online Vouchers at Gate No. 4 at Kalinga Stadium will be open from 1100 hrs – 1800 hrs from Thursday onwards.

Earlier on 18th September 2019, Ticketgenie Solutions Pvt Ltd, who is the official ticket sales agency for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha, made the tickets available online at https://in.ticketgenie.in/Tickets/FIH-Hockey-Olympic-Qualifiers-Odisha

The tickets for the tournament have been reasonably priced at INR 300 for East Stand, INR 200 for North and South Stand, and INR 500 for West Stand for the Olympic Qualifiers to be played on 1st and 2nd November 2019.

Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India, spoke on the launch of the sale of physical tickets, "FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha is the most important tournament for our Senior Men's and Senior Women's Hockey teams as we look to cement our spot at next year's Tokyo Olympics 2020. It gives me great joy to announce that the physical sale of tickets and the redemption of Online Vouchers will commence from Thursday onwards. I am also delighted for our fans from Bhubaneswar and around the country as they will be able to purchase the tickets for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha. We look forward to receiving the support of our fans, and I am sure their support will help our teams in excelling against the likes of Russia and USA at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in November."

Additionally, Hockey India has announced that the practice sessions of the Indian Women's Hockey Team on 19th and 26th October 2019 will be open to the public from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium. Hockey enthusiasts can avail this opportunity as the entry is open to the East, North and South Stands.

Please find below the outlets which will be selling the tickets for FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha:

Sports Emporium: Opp. Pal Heights, Jaydev Vihar, BDA Colony, Bhubaneswar- 751013

Sister Mobile: 699, BMC, Near PNB Bank, Bhawani Mall St. Saheed Nagar, Bhubaneswar - 751007

Sister Mobile: Plot No. 88/7, Bapuji Nagar, Bhubaneswar - 751009

SS Frozen World: Kanan Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar - 751017

B21: Janpath Road, Kharabela Nagar, Bhubaneswar - 751007

B21: Opposite BMC Bhawani Mall Exitgate, Saheed Nagar, Bhubaneswar - 751007

In & Out: Plot No. 305, Bharat Petroleum Petrol Pump, District Center, Bhubaneswar – 751016

ClearPrint.in : Jagamara Road, Jagamara, Bhubaneswar - 751030

C Décor's: Plot No. 88, Near Bharat Petrol Pump, District Center, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar - 751016

FH17 Saloon: 3rd Floor, BMC Bhawani Mall, Saheed Nagar, Bhubaneswar - 751007

Ujala Car Fashion: Khandagiri Chowk, Patrapada, Bhubaneswar - 751030

Reliance Food Court: 2nd Floor, Reliance Mall, Master Canteen Area, Kharbela Nagar, Bhubaneswar - 751001

Klassic Boutique & Beauty Salon: Laxmisagar Canal Road, Opp. City Fresh, Bhubaneswar – 751006

House of Candy: 2nd Floor, Food Court, Esplanade Mall, Rasulgarh Industrial Estate, Bhubaneswar – 751010

Fresh & Frozen Mount : Unit 4 Main Street, Bhauma Nagar A. G. Colony, Bhubaneswar – 751001