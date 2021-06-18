Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian Women's Hockey Team's Opponents

The Indian Women's Hockey Team will continue their search for their first ever Olympic medal in Tokyo this summer. They will take the field as one of the most improved Asian sides in the quadrennial event.

Sjoerd Marijne's Indian Eves qualified for the Tokyo Olympics by riding on their 6-5 aggregate win over the United States of America (USA) in the 2019 Women's FIH Olympic Qualifiers.

The Nabhvarna are grouped with Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Netherlands and South Africa in Group A of the Tokyo Olympics. On that note, let's have a brief look at India's opponents in Group A.

Germany

Germany Women's Hockey Team won the Bronze Medal in 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

FIH Rank: The German Women's Hockey team dropped one spot to 4th in the FIH Women's Rankings as of June 2021.

Head Coach: Former Belgium defender Xavier Reckinger has been in charge of the Germans since 2017.

Way of Qualification: The Die Danas made it to the Tokyo Olympics after edging out Italy in a dominating 9-0 aggregate win in the 2019 Women's FIH Olympic Qualifiers.

Key Players: Nike Lorenz (defender), Anne Schroder (midfielder), Franzisca Hauke (midfielder), Lisa Altenburg (forward)

Great Britain

Great Britains Hockey Team won the Gold Medal in 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

FIH Ranking: Great Britain represents the combined Olympic team of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland in the Olympics and does not feature in the FIH World Rankings.

Head Coach: Former Australian player Mark Hager has been the Head Coach of the Great Britain Women's Hockey Team since 2019.

Way of Qualification: Great Britain eased past Chile with a 5-1 scoreline on aggregate in the 2019 Women's FIH Olympic qualifiers.

Key Players: Leah Watkinson (defender), Laura Unsworth (midfielder), Susannah Townsend (midfielder), Lily Owsley (forward)

Ireland

Ireland's Hockey Team did not qualify for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

FIH Rank: The Irish Women's Hockey Team are ranked 8th in the FIH World Rankings.

Head Coach: Former Australian U-21 player Sean Dancer took over the Irish Women's Hockey Team in early 2019.

Way of Qualification: Ireland played out consecutive goalless draws with Canada in the 2019 Women's FIH Olympic Qualifiers. The two sides could only be separated in the dreaded shoot-out where the Irish came out on top with a 4-3 victory.

Key Players: Shirley McCay (defender), Lizzie Colvin (midfielder), Chloe Watkins (midfielder), Anna O'Flanagan (forward)

Netherlands

Netherlands Women's Hockey Team won the Silver Medal in 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

FIH Rank: The Dutchwomen maintained their position at the pinnacle of FIH Rankings at no.1

Head Coach: Former Australian striker Alyson Annan is the Head Coach of the Netherlands Women's Hockey team. She led the team to the silver medal in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Way of Qualification: The Netherlands clinched a ticket for the Tokyo Olympics by winning the 2019 Women's EuroHockey Championship when they eased past Germany in the final with a 2-0 victory.

Key Players: Margot van Geffen (defender), Eva de Goede (midfielder), Marloes Keetels (midfielder), Maria Verschoor (forward)

South Africa

South Africa's Hockey Team did not qualify for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

FIH Rank: South Africa Women's Hockey Team find themselves in the 16th position in the FIH Rankings.

Head Coach: Robin van Ginkel was appointed the Head Coach of the South African side in 2017 after serving as the assistant coach of the same team.

Way of Qualification: South Africa sealed the African Olympic Qualifier berth by winning the campaign after sweeping away Ghana, 6-0 in the final in 2019.

Key Players: Erin Hunter (defender), Shelly Russell (forward), Sulette Demons (forward), Lillian du Plessis (midfielder)

Indian Women's Hockey Team Fixtures at Tokyo Olympics 2020

India will hope to perform better at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Netherlands v India - 24 July 2021, 5.15 PM IST

Germany vs India - 26 July 2021, 05.45 PM IST

Great Britain vs India - 28th July 2021, 6.30 AM IST

Ireland vs India - 30th July 2021, 8.15 AM IST

India vs South Africa - 31st July 2021, 8.45 AM IST

Also Read: Indian women's hockey team announced for Tokyo Olympics 2020

Edited by Diptanil Roy