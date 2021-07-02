Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule: Women's Hockey fixtures, India opponents, TV and Live streaming details

We're just three weeks away from the commencement of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Today, we take you through all the details you need to know about the women's hockey event.

Similar to the men's hockey event, we will witness 12 teams competing in the Tokyo Olympics women's hockey event as well, with six teams in each group. The Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, India and South Africa have been drawn into Pool A. Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, Spain, China and Japan will compete in Pool B of the event.

Last week, the two pools for Women’s hockey for the Tokyo Olympics were announced, with India finding themselves in Pool A, along with the World Champions Netherlands, defending Olympic Champions Great Britain and strong competitors Germany, Ireland https://t.co/dCxisOPj9w pic.twitter.com/JgpgIHp5UT — BigYack.com (@BigYack_India) December 2, 2019

Each team will compete against the other team in their group once, with the top four teams from each pool progressing to the next round of the event.

The group stage will be followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the summit clash of the women's hockey event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The winner of the final will take home the gold medal, while the loser will have to settle with a silver medal. Meanwhile, the winner of the Bronze Medal fixture will clinch the bronze medal in the event.

Here, we take a look at the women's hockey fixtures, match timings and live-streaming details at the Tokyo Olympics 2020:

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule: Women's Hockey fixtures, timings and venues (All times in IST)

The following is the complete schedule of the women's hockey event at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Saturday, 24 July

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – North Pitch

Pool A, Netherlands vs India at 5:15 PM

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – South Pitch

Pool A, Ireland vs South Africa at 5:45 PM

Saturday, 25 July

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – North Pitch

Pool A, Great Britain vs Germany at 6:00 AM

Pool B, Japan vs China at 8:15 AM

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – South Pitch

Pool B, Australia vs Spain at 6:30 AM

Pool B, New Zealand vs Argentina at 8:45 AM

Monday, 26 July

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – South Pitch

Pool A, Netherlands vs Ireland at 6:30 AM

Pool B, Australia vs China at 8:45 AM

Pool B, Argentina vs Spain at 3:30 PM

Pool A, Germany vs India at 5:45 PM

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – North Pitch

Pool A, South Africa vs Great Britain at 3:00 PM

Pool B, Japan vs New Zealand at 5:15 PM

Wednesday, 28 July

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – North Pitch

Pool A, Netherlands vs South Africa at 6:00 AM

Pool B, New Zealand vs Spain at 8:15 AM

Pool B, Japan vs Australia at 3:00 PM

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – South Pitch

Pool A, Great Britain vs India at 6:30 AM

Pool A, Germany vs Ireland at 8:45 AM

Pool B, Argentina vs China at 3:30 PM

Thursday, 29 July

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – North Pitch

Pool B, Spain vs China at 3:00 PM

Pool B, Japan vs Argentina at 5:15 PM

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – South Pitch

Pool A, Great Britain vs Netherlands at 3:30 PM

Pool B, New Zealand vs Australia at 5:45 PM

Friday, 30 July

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – North Pitch

Pool A, South Africa vs Germany at 6:00 AM

Pool A, Ireland vs India at 8:15 AM

Saturday, 31 July

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – North Pitch

Pool B, China vs New Zealand at 6:00 AM

Pool B, Argentina vs Australia at 8:15 AM

Pool A, Germany vs Netherlands at 3:00 PM

Pool A, Ireland vs Great Britain at 5:15 PM

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – South Pitch

Pool B, Japan vs Spain at 6:30 AM

Pool A, India vs South Africa at 8:45 AM

Monday, 2 August - Tokyo Olympics Quarterfinals

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – North Pitch

Quarter-Final 1 at 6:00 AM

Quarter-Final 2 at 8:30 AM

Quarter-Final 3 at 3:00 PM

Quarter-Final 4 at 5:30 PM

Wednesday, 4 August - Tokyo Olympics Semifinals

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – North Pitch

Semi-Final 1 at 7:00 AM

Semi-Final 2 at 3:30 PM

Friday, 6 August - Tokyo Olympics Medal Matches

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – North Pitch

Bronze Medal Match at 7:00 AM

Gold Medal Match at 3:30 PM

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian women's hockey team's opponents

We were King and we can be again!



I'm hopeful that India will revive it's lost glory in hockey. India's both Men's & Women's teams are ready & well prepared for Tokyo Olympics. #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SbTyGq9fpV — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 26, 2021

The Indian women's hockey team has been drawn into Group A alongside the Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland and South Africa. They will face each team once in the group stage of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule: Women's hockey TV & live-streaming details

Fans in India can watch the Tokyo Olympics women's hockey fixtures on the Sony Pictures Sports Network as they have acquired the rights to telecast the matches. The matches can also be followed on the Sony LIV website & app.

