Tokyo Olympics 2021: Watch - Indian women's hockey team players compete in amusing drill

The Indian women's hockey team are currently training at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru. With the 2021 Tokyo Olympics less than 50 days away, preparations for the Games are on in full swing.

Coach Sjoerd Marijne and his players have even adjusted their biological clock to Tokyo time. It is being ensured that practice is done during the time the Indian team will be playing their matches in Tokyo. Many internal matches are also being conducted to ensure that game momentum is gained well in advance.

To add some thrill to the grueling routine, members of the Indian women's hockey team recently took part in an interesting drill. Indian forward Lalremsiami and others were seen having a gala time playing the popular game of rock paper scissors during the drill.

Two rows were made and the two players on the front row played the popular game first. The loser had to complete a short sprint and the drill continued with the next two in line playing rock paper scissors. Watch the video here:

History of Indian women's hockey at the Olympics

The Indian women's hockey team made their debut at the Games at the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow. They secured a fourth-place finish at the event and it remains their best place to date. Then came a frustrating period wherein the team did not even qualify for the Summer Olympics.

After a long gap of 36 years, the Indian women's hockey team finally returned to the Games at the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, they finished at the bottom of their group after losing 4 and drawing 1 of their 5 matches.

Rani Rampal and her troops will be looking to leave the disappointment of the 2016 edition behind them and make their mark at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. They qualified for the upcoming mega event through the 2019 FIH Olympic Qualifiers.

Indian women's hockey team schedule at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

The Indian women's national hockey team have been placed in Group A in the women's tournament at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The other teams in Group A are Germany, defending champions Great Britain, Ireland, Netherlands and South Africa.

Rani Rampal and Co. will kickstart their campaign on 24 July against three-time champions Netherlands. Next up they will face Germany on 26 July, Great Britain on 28 July, Ireland on 30 July and South Africa on 31 July.

Group B consists of Argentina, Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Spain.

