Tokyo Olympics: Australia name men’s and women’s 16-member hockey squads

As many as 17 players will be making their Summer Games debut as the Australian Olympic Committee announced the men’s and women’s hockey teams for the Tokyo Olympics.

Co-Captain Eddie Ockenden, who has represented Australia's men’s team in three previous Olympic Games, will join Jamie Dwyer and Mark Knowles, who have played in four Olympics. The men’s squad will also see nine new faces making their Olympic debut.

The men's Australian team is one of the most successful sides with nine Olympic medals – five bronze medals, three silver and a gold – to their name. The gold medal came at the 2004 Athens Games. However, in 2016, Australia endured a difficult time, finishing a lowly sixth in Rio de Janeiro.

The Kookaburras, who won the 2019 FIH Pro League, have been in good nick in the ongoing season as well.

Ockenden, who has earned 370 caps for Australia, called his selection for the Tokyo Olympics 'special' and is humbled to be among some of the biggest names in the sport.

“It’s special and humbling to join those great hockey players who have represented Australia at four Olympics,” Ockenden told the Australian Olympic Committee. “It doesn’t feel like it’s my fourth - I’m still excited to make it and excited about the challenge and opportunity ahead.”

Making their Olympic debuts will be 23-year-old Dylan Martin and Trent Mitton, who are talents to keep a watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics. While Martin made his senior international debut in the Trans-Tasman Series against New Zealand last month, Mitton’s patience paid off after missing the bus in 2012 and 2016.

Australia are placed in Group A alongside Argentina, India, New Zealand, Spain and hosts Japan at the Tokyo Olympics.

Emily Chalker set for her third Olympic appearance

The women’s team has a mix of experience and youth with Emily Chalker set for her third Olympic journey. Eight women's players will make their Summer Games debut at the Tokyo Olympics, with experienced goalkeeper Rachael Lynch also making the cut after being dropped from the national setup in December 2020.

19-year-old Amy Lawton will become the fourth youngest Australian female hockey player to compete at the Olympics, while the squad also has Brooke Peris – cousin to Olympic champion Nova Peris. Kaitlin Nobbs will also maintain the family legacy of representing Australia at the Olympics.

Kaitlin’s mother Lee Capes (1988 gold), father Michael Nobbs (1984) and uncle Mark Hager (1988, 1996 bronze) have all represented Australia at the Olympics before.

Head coach Katrina Powell, who replaced Paul Gaudoin, will have major selection headaches thanks to the abundance of talent in the squad. Despite a short time with the girls, Powell believes that the passion and potential among the girls will take them forward at the Tokyo Olympics.

“There is a lot of talent in this group - a lot of potential, drive, enthusiasm and passion, so if we can harness all of that in what will be really tough conditions in Tokyo, you never know what can happen,” said the two-time Olympic champion.

The women’s side will also benefit from Sydney Olympics gold medalist Katie Allen, who will be going with the side as an assistant coach.

Australia have won three Olympic gold medals with the last coming in 2000 at home. The Australian women are placed in Group B with Argentina, People’s Republic of China, New Zealand, Spain and Japan at the Tokyo Olympics.

“We’ll be confident - we just have to make sure we’re playing our best when it gets to crunch time.”



Australian hockey squads at the Tokyo Olympics

Men: Daniel Beale, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter, Tom Craig, Matthew Dawson, Blake Govers, Jeremy Hayward, Tim Howard, Dylan Martin, Trent Mitton, Eddie Ockenden, Flynn Ogilvie, Lachlan Sharp, Josh Simmons, Jake Whetton and Aran Zalewski.

Women: Edwina Bone, Jane Claxton, Savannah Fitzpatrick, Emily Chalker, Kate Jenner, Stephanie Kershaw, Amy Lawton, Rachael Lynch, Rosie Malone, Kaitlin Nobbs, Brooke Peris, Karri Somerville, Penny Squibb, Grace Stewart, Renee Taylor and Mariah Williams.

