Torneo del Centenario 2023: India vs Netherlands preview, head-to-head, prediction, and streaming details

India men will take on the Netherlands in the 3rd/4th place in the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament Torneo del Centenario 2023 on Sunday.

After losing their first match against the hosts Spain, India drew 1-1 against the Netherlands and with the same scoreline against England. Since they could not pick up a victory in the competition, they failed to grab one of the top two spots that would have put them in the final.

The Netherlands drew all their matches and ended in the third position after the league stage. The team needed to win their final league match against Spain, but they managed to draw by 3-3.

India vs Netherlands Match Details

Match: India v Netherlands, Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament, July 2023

Date & Time: July 30, 2023, Wednesday, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Terrassa, Spain

India vs Netherlands Head to Head

Indian men and Netherlands have met 113 times so far. While the Netherlands have dominated India on most occasions, India had a better run in the 2000s. However, at the moment, India has lost five times in their last eight matches against the Netherlands. In the last encounter, India drew with the Netherlands and had lost back-to-back matches before this tournament.

Overall, the Netherlands have defeated Indian men 52 times, while India have won 34 times. Also, 12 of their matches have ended in a draw, including their last game.

Matches played: 112

India- 34

Netherlands- 52

Draw- 12

India vs Netherlands Probable XI

India

Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Varun Kumar, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Shamsher Singh.

Netherlands

Jip Janssen, Thijs van Dam, David Huussen, Severiano van Ass, Tjep Hoedemakers, Joep de Mol, Jair van der Horst, Koen Bijen, Justen Blok, Tijmen Reyenga, Steijn van Heijningen.

India vs Netherlands Match Prediction

Despite a decent show, the Netherlands could not make it to the final of the tournament. In fact, they are the only unbeaten team in the competition. The Netherlands will look to finish on a high against India, a team they have dominated in the past.

India, on the other hand, will need something special and out of the box to win against the Netherlands. Since India will be heading to Chennai for the Asian Championships right after this game, they are likely to use this match to experiment will their line-up before the big tournament.

Match Prediction: Netherlands to win this match and finish in the 3rd spot of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament

India vs Netherlands Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: Watch Hockey, Olympics.com