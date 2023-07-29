Torneo del Centenario 2023: India Women vs England Women preview, head-to-head, prediction, and streaming details

Indian women and England women will meet in the fifth match (India women vs England women) of the Torneo del Centenario 2023. India met England last week and secured a thrilling draw at 1-1. After England's Holly Hunt found the goal in the seventh minute of the match, India had to wait until the second half for the equalizer.

The match ended in a draw, helping India to stay in the hunt for the second position. India is the only unbeaten team in the tournament, but they are also the only team without a win. The team needs something special to get past England and keep their hopes up for the top-two finish.

England need to win this game after losing their last match by 2-0 against the hosts Spain. England has one win, one loss, and one draw at the moment. India has two draw finishes, one with each team.

India Women vs England Women Match Details

Match: England Women vs India Women, Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament, July 2023

Date & Time: July 29, 2023, Saturday, at 2:30 pm IST

Venue: Terrassa, Spain

India Women vs England Women Head to Head

India and England will meet once again in the Torneo del Centenario. Their last two encounters have ended in a draw, with the same scoreline of 1-1. Prior to this tournament, India and England met in the 2022 World Cup where they secured a draw.

Overall, England has dominated India by winning the majority of the matches. The teams have met 38 times, and England emerged victorious in 21 matches. India has picked up five wins, and 12 matches, including the last two matches, have ended in a draw.

Matches played: 38

India Women - 5

England Women - 21

Draw - 12

India Women vs England Women Probable XI

India Women

Savita, Vaishnavi Phalke, Sangita Kumari, Lalremsiami, Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu, Nisha, Baljeet Kaur, Neha, Navneet Kaur.

England Women

Tess Howard, Holly Hunt, Grace Balsdon, Fiona Crackles, Katie Curtis, Liv Hamilton, Sophie Hamilton, Sabbie Heesh, Alex Malzer, Hannah Martin, Lizzie Neal

India Women vs England Women Match Prediction

England Women will be keen to bounce back after a 0-2 loss against Spain on Friday. The team needs to seal this game to secure a top-two spot in the tournament. India, on the other hand, will eye their first victory of the tournament. They managed to secure a draw in the last game and will look to better the result.

Match Prediction: India Women to win the match against England Women in the Spain Hockey Federation International Tournament

India women vs England women Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: Watch Hockey