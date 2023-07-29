Torneo del Centenario 2023: Spain Women vs India Women preview, head-to-head, prediction, and streaming details

Indian Women and Spain Women will face off in the final of the Torneo del Centenario 2023 on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Indian Women topped the table after remaining unbeaten in three league matches. India drew their first two matches but produced a massive comeback against England Women on Saturday, to win the match by 3-0. India's Lalremsiami scored a hat-trick to take India to the final.

Spain Women finished second after securing a win over England Women on Friday. The hosts cruised to a 3-0 victory to move to the second position. Notably, Spain lost their opening match to England, and went on to draw against India before securing a thrilling win against England.

Spain Women vs India Women Match Details

Match: India Women vs Spain Women, Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament, July 2023

Date & Time: July 30, 2023, Sunday, at 2.30 pm IST

Venue: Terrassa, Spain

Spain Women vs India Women Head to Head

Since 2018, Indian Women and Spanish Women have played some close matches. They have met 10 times, with both teams winning four times each, and two of the matches ended in the draw.

Their last meeting came in a league match of the ongoing tournament, where India and Spain drew 2-2. Navneet Kaur scored twice for India, while Xantal Gine and Laia Artigas Vidosa scored for Spain.

Matches played: 10

Spain- 4

India- 4

Draw- 2

(Since 2018)

Spain Women vs India Women Probable XI

Spain Women`

Alejandra Torres-Quevedo, Maria Lopez, Xantal Gine, Constanza Amundson, Lucia Jimenez, Clara Ycart, Patricia Alvarez, Marta Segu, Belen Iglesias, Beatriz Perez, and Jana Pascual.

India women

Savita, Deep Grace Ekka, Lalremsiami, Sushila Chanu, Nisha, Navneet Kaur, Vaishnavi Phalke, Sangita Kumari, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri, and Nikki Pradhan.

Spain Women vs India Women Match Prediction

Spain and India are expected to provide us with yet another entertaining match. The last encounter, which ended in a draw, was a thrilling affair as both teams came out all guns blazing to win the game.

The upcoming match is also expected to provide a similar contest as both teams are in excellent form after defeating England in their respective final league match. India will mostly depend on Navneet Kaur and Lalremsiami to help them beat Spain on Sunday.

Match Prediction: India to win this match of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament

Spain Women vs India Women Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: Watch Hockey