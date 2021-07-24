Total medals won by India in Olympics - Year by year breakup

India has won a total of 28 medals in Olympic history. The Indians first participated at the Olympics in 1900. Since then they have taken part in 31 editions. This time, the country is sending 127 athletes to compete in 18 sporting events. This is the largest contingent from India to take part in the Games.

Since its first campaign, India has seen a significant rise. The golden era of Indian hockey and the recent brilliance of Indian wrestling have led to moments to cherish for the Indian fans. In this article, we give you the complete breakdown of all the medals won by Inat the Olympics.

Which sport has helped India win the maximum number of medals at the Olympics?

Hockey - 11 medals

Wrestling - 5 medals

Shooting - 4 medals

Weightlifting - 1 medal

Badminton - 2 medals

Athletics - 2 medals

Boxing - 2 medals

Tennis - 1 medal

Olympic medals India has won over the years

1900 Paris Olympics

Medals won - 2 silver medals

Norman Pritchard was the only Indian to participate at the Paris Olympics. He returned home with 2 silver medals. Pritchard came second in both the 200 meters and the hurdle event at the Paris Olympics.

1928 Amsterdam Olympics

Medals won - 1 gold medal

The gold in Amsterdam started the glorious era of Indian hockey at the Olympics. Dhyan Chand led the team that thrashed the Netherlands 3-0 in the finals to win the country its first ever gold.

In 1932 Olympics Hockey Player Roop Singh Scored 10 Goals Against USA And India Defeated USA 24-1 .



Roop Singh Was Younger Brother of Dhyan Chand pic.twitter.com/pZu3I8BxOa — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) July 5, 2021

1932 Los Angeles Olympics

Medals won - 1 gold medal

The Indian Hockey team thrashed the host's America 24-1 on the way to their second hockey gold.

1936 Berlin Olympics

Medals won - 1 gold medal

The Indian Hockey team triumphed once again. After being restricted to just a goal at half time. The Indian team launched an all-out attack on the Germans in the final to thrash them 8-1 and clinch their third gold medal.

1948 London Olympics

Medals won - 1 gold medal

The Indian hockey team beat their former colonial masters, Great Britain, 4-0 in the final to clinch their first ever gold as an independent nation. This victory came after a century-long fight for independence against the British.

1952 Helsinki Olympics

Medals won - 2 [1 gold medal , 1 bronze medal]

India marched to the hockey finals in style and beat the Netherlands 6-1 in the final to claim their 5th hockey gold. Another great feat for India in Helsinki was the bronze won by Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav. The wrestler became the first individual medalist from independent India.

1956 Melbourne Olympics

Medals won - 1 gold medal

India won the gold medal after edging past their arch rivals Pakistan 1-0 in the hockey final.

1960 Rome Olympics

Medals won - 1 silver medal

Rome marked the end of India's gold rush at the Olympics and they had to settle for the silver. Pakistan won the final by a 1-0 margin.

1964 Tokyo Olympics

Medals won - 1 gold medal

The back and forth between the arch rivals continued. This time, the gold went to India as they beat Pakistan in the final to clinch their 7th hockey gold.

1968 Mexico City

Medals won - 1 bronze medal

India failed to make it to the final for the first time in 1968. They lost in the semi-final to Australia. This set them up for a bronze medal match against West Germany, which they won.

1972 Munich Olympics

Medals won - 1 bronze medal

India was defeated in the semi-final by Pakistan. They met the Dutch team in the bronze medal match. A victory there helped them get to their 10th hockey medal at the Olympics.

1980 Moscow Olympics

Medals won - 1 gold medal

After getting knocked out early in 1976. India bounced back strongly in Moscow. They claimed their 8th hockey gold with a victory over Spain in the final.

1996 Atlanta Olympics

Medals won - 1 bronze medal

India had to wait 16 years for its next medal. It was Leander Paes who won India a bronze in tnnis. His medal inspired a whole generation to take up the sport.

2000 Sydney Olympics

Medals won - 1 bronze medal

Karnam Malleshwari created history by becoming the first ever Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympics.

2004 Athens Olympics

Medals won - 1 silver medal

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore became the first Indian shooter to clinch a medal at the Olympics. He was also the first Indian to win an individual silver since Norman Pritchard.

2008 Beijing Olympics

Medals won - 1 gold, 1 silver medal

Abhinav Bindra created history by becoming the first Indian to win an individual gold. To add to it, Sushil Kumar clinched a bronze medal 56 years after KD Jadav.

2012 London Olympics

Medals won - 2 silver medals, 4 bronze medals

This was India's most successful Olympic campaign. Sushil Kumar became the first ever multiple Olympic medalist in the Games. Yogeshwar Dutt added to India's wrestling joy by clinching a bronze. Vijay Kumar and Gagan Narang added to India's tally of shooting medals by winning a silver and bronze, respectively. Saina Nehwal and Mary Kom made the nation proud by winning bronze in their respective events.

2016 Rio Olympics

Medals won - 1 silver, 1 bronze medal

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic silver. Girl Power was on full display in Rio as Sakshi Malik bagged a bronze in women's wrestling.

