×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Unbeaten Indian Men's Hockey Team take on Uzbekistan on Monday

Press Release
NEWS
News
9   //    09 Jun 2019, 18:05 IST

Bhubaneswar, 08 June 2019: After two successive victories at the on-going FIH Men's Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019, home team India are geared up for their next challenge against Uzbekistan on Monday.

The highest ranked team and favourites to win the tournament, India began their campaign with a fine 10-0 victory against Russia on Thursday and followed this up with a 3-1 win against Poland on Friday which was closely contested with the Polish team coming up with tactical defensive structure to keep the Indian attack under check. "I think we did not start very well in both the matches. We could have done better in the first two quarters of both matches. We also missed quite a few chances against Poland which is a bit of a concern and we will be addressing them over the weekend," expressed Captain Manpreet Singh. 

Meanwhile, Vice-Captain Birendra Lakra who is also a native of Odisha appealed to the people to come watch the matches and support the team in their attempt to make the qualification for Tokyo Olympics qualification event by finishing in the top in this tournament. "I would like to appeal to the people of Odisha who have always expressed their love for hockey by thronging the Kalinga Hockey Stadium to cheer for us. This time, the event is special not only because we are vying for Olympic Qualification but also because all the profits from ticket sales at the FIH Men's Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019 will be contributed to CM Relief Fund in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani. It is our way of reciprocating the love shown by people of Odisha towards the Indian team over the years and we want to help the people of Odisha overcome the destruction caused by the Cyclone," stated Birendra Lakra who played a key role in India defence who have conceded only one goal in the tournament so far. 

Tags:
Press Release
Advertisement
USA and Uzbekistan teams arrive for the FIH Men's Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019
RELATED STORY
Hockey Fever returns as Tickets go live for the FIH Men's Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019
RELATED STORY
Opinion: What to expect from the Indian women's hockey team in Malaysia
RELATED STORY
New Indian Hockey Teams match uniforms unveiled 
RELATED STORY
Indian Men's Hockey Team lose 0-4 to World No. 2 Australia
RELATED STORY
Men's FIH Series Finals: India vs Poland preview, prediction, telecast, date, start time and where to watch online
RELATED STORY
New playing kits for Indian Men's and Women's hockey teams unveiled
RELATED STORY
Indian Women's Hockey Team arrive in Bengaluru after 2-1 Series win against Republic Of Korea
RELATED STORY
India eye gold in Azlan Shah Cup hockey
RELATED STORY
FIH Series Finals: "We will treat Russia much the same way as we treat Australia," says Graham Reid after the team announcement 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us