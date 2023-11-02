Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India vs Korea preview, head-to-head, prediction and live streaming details

India will be up against Korea in their fifth match of the ongoing Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023. The contest will be played on Thursday, November 2, at 8.30 pm IST.

India have emerged as an unstoppable force in the competition and are still unbeaten in the tournament. They have already qualified for the semi-finals with four wins in as many matches.

They defeated Japan 2-1 in their previous fixture and will now look to secure the top place in the standings with the fifth straight victory.

On the other hand, Korea have had a mixed run in the tournament so far. They are third in the points table, with two wins, one draw, and one loss after their respective four matches.

Korea defeated Thailand 3-0 in their previous fixture and almost secured their place in the last four. However, they will be looking to upset the mighty Indian team to boost their confidence exponentially.

India vs Korea Match Details

Match Details: India vs Korea, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: November 2, 2023, 08.30 pm IST

Venue: Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium

India vs Korea: Head-to-head record

Korea have dominated the rivalry against India as they have won 12 matches and India have won only five matches after 20 meetings between the two sides. Meanwhile, the two sides have played three draws.

Total Matches: 20

India wins: 5

Korea wins: 12

Draws: 3

India vs Korea Squads

India

Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti, Lalremsiami, Deep Grace Ekka, Savita, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Sonika, Monika, Sangita Kumari, Baljeet Kaur, Nisha, Salima Tete, Udita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Nikki Pradhan, Neha, and Vandana Katariya.

Korea

Cheon Eunbi, Lee Yuri, Choi Su Ji, Kim Jeonghin, Lee Juyeon, Lee Yujin, Lee Jinmin, Kim Eunji, An Hyoju, Kang Jina, Cho Hyejin, Kim Minjeong, Cho Eunji, Seo Suyoung, An Sujin, Jung Sunghee, Park Seungae, Kim Eunji, Park Mihyang, and Jung CheYoung.

India vs Korea Probable XI

India

Deep Grace Ekka, Sonika, Savita, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Udita, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, and Ishika Chaudhary.

Korea

Juyeon Lee, Jina Kang, Hyejin Cho, Minjeong Kim, Yuri Lee, Ji Su Choi, Suyong Seo, Seungae Park, Eunji Kim, Sujin An, and Eunji Kim.

India vs Korea Prediction

India have played wonderful hockey so far and they have dominated every opponent in the competition. Korea, at the same time, have only defeated weaker sides, while they have fluffed their lines against stronger opponents. It will be tough to beat India in the current form.

Prediction: India are expected to win.

India vs Korea Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 5)

Live Streaming: Sony LIV