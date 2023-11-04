Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India vs Korea preview, head-to-head, prediction and live streaming details

It is time for the semifinals in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 as India will take on Korea in the second semifinal of the competition on Saturday night at 8:30 pm IST.

The Indian team finished at the top of the points table with wins in all five matches to qualify for the semifinals. The best side in the competition annihilated Korea 5-0 in their last league game.

On the other hand, Korea finished fourth in the points table to qualify for the semis. They won two, lost two, and one game ended up as a draw out of their respective five matches.

However, the past performances don't matter now as it is a knockout game. Hence, both teams will look to play the best game to book their berth in the final.

India vs Korea Match Details

Match Details: India vs Korea, Semifinal 2, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: November 4, 2023, 08.30 pm IST

Venue: Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium

India vs Korea: Head-to-head record

Korea have prevailed in 12 out of 21 meetings, while India have managed to win six. Meanwhile, these two teams have played three draws against each other.

Total Matches: 21

India wins: 6

Korea wins: 12

Draws: 3

India vs Korea Squads

India

Ishika Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, Jyoti, Lalremsiami, Savita, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Sonika, Deep Grace Ekka, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Monika, Sangita Kumari, Udita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Nisha, Salima Tete, and Vandana Katariya.

Korea

Cheon Eunbi, Cho Hyejin, Kim Minjeong, An Sujin, Park Seungae, Kim Eunji, Lee Juyeon, Lee Yujin, Lee Jinmin, Lee Yuri, Choi Su Ji, Kim Jeonghin, Kim Eunji, An Hyoju, Kang Jina, Cho Eunji, Seo Suyoung, Jung Sunghee, Park Mihyang, and Jung CheYoung.

India vs Korea Probable XI

India

Deep Grace Ekka, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sangita Kumari, Sonika, Savita, Nisha, Udita, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, and Ishika Chaudhary.

Korea

Juyeon Lee, Minjeong Kim, Eunji Kim, Sujin An, Yuri Lee, Jina Kang, Ji Su Choi, Suyong Seo, Hyejin Cho, Seungae Park, and Eunji Kim.

India vs Korea Prediction

Indian team have been brilliant technically and tactically so far in the tournament. They have also dominated all of their opponents so far, including Korea in the last game. At the same time, India also have a psychological advantage over Korea after the massive victory in the group stage fixture.

Prediction: India are expected to win.

India vs Korea Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 5)

Live Streaming: Sony LIV