Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Japan vs India preview, head-to-head, prediction and live streaming details

It is time for the big final in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 as Japan and India will battle it out for the championship on Sunday (5 November).

India have been invincible in the tournament so far, reaching the final without losing any game. They finished the league stage with five wins in five matches followed by a 2-0 win over Korea in the semifinal.

On the other hand, Japan qualified for the last four after finishing 3rd in the league stage with three wins and two losses. However, they delivered when it mattered the most by defeating China 2-1 in the semifinal.

Now, both teams will focus on the game in hand as nothing will matter in the final than the performance on the given day. Both teams will be eager to produce their best game so far to get their hands on the championship.

Japan vs India Match Details

Date & Time: November 5, 2023, 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium

Japan vs India: Head-to-head record

It has been a close affair between the two teams as India have won 13 matches and Japan have won 14 matches out of 30 meetings. Meanwhile, 3 matches have ended in a draw.

Total Matches: 30

India wins: 13

Japan wins: 14

Draws: 3

Japan vs India Squads

Japan

Nagai Yuri, Nakamura Eika, Kozuka Miki, Fujibayashi Chiko, Tanaka Akio, Suzuki Miyu, Nagai Hazuki, Oikawa Shihori, Nakagomi Akari, Kobayakawa Shiho, Toriyama Mai, Urata Kana, Kawai Jyunon, Kobayashi Aimi, Shimada Amiru, Omoto Sakurako, Hasegawa Miyu, and Ogawa Rika

India

Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka, Savita, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Sonika, Monika, Sangita Kumari, Udita, Nisha, Salima Tete, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Baljeet Kaur, Jyoti, Lalremsiami, Nikki Pradhan, Neha, and Vandana Katariya

Japan vs India Probable XI

Japan

Eika Nakamura, Miyu Suzuki, Yuri Nagai, Hazuki Nagai, Shihori Oikawa, Miki Kozuka, Chiko Fujibayashi, Shiho Kobayakawa, Mai Toriyama, Amiru Shimada, and Rika Ogawa

India

Nikki Pradhan, Savita, Nisha, Vandana Katariya, Udita, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Ishika Chaudhary, Deepika, and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke

Japan vs India Prediction

India have played a flawless game in the competition so far and they have been solid in both departments of the game - attack and defense. Furthermore, they defeated Japan 2-1 during the league stage and they will carry that psychological advantage in the final.

Prediction: India are expected to win.

Japan vs India Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 5)

Live Streaming: Sony LIV