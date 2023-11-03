Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Ruthless India crush Korea to extend their winning streak

India crushed another opponent in the ongoing Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 as they defeated Korea 5-0 on Thursday night, November 2.

India have been in ruthless form in the competition so far as it was their fifth consecutive victory. The Indian women displayed their intent early on in the match as Salima Tete scored a brilliant field goal in the sixth minute to give the hosts the lead. In the 36th minute, the Indian team almost killed the game by scoring two goals.

First, Salima Tete scored another field goal to double the lead followed by a penalty corner conversion by Navneet Kaur to take the score to 3-0. Korea failed to recover from the assault and always looked on the backfoot.

Vandana Katariya scored a masterfully executed field goal in the 49th minute to confirm India's victory. However, the icing on the cake came in the final minute of the contest as Neha Goyal also scored a field goal to take the final scoreline to 5-0.

China register a narrow win over Japan in the Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2023

In the other two games on the day, China registered a narrow 1-0 win over Japan, while Malaysia defeated Thailand 2-0 to notch up their first win of the tournament.

It was a tense battle between Japan and China as the two sides fought a neck-to-neck battle. However, a goal from Bingfeng Gu in the eighth minute through the penalty corner was enough to secure a victory for China.

In the other game, Malaysia outclassed Thailand, courtesy of goals from Nur Mohammed and Nur Yussaini in the 25th minute and 52nd minute, respectively.

China will now face Japan once again in the first semifinal, while India will lock horns with Korea in the second semifinal. Both games are scheduled for Saturday, November 4.