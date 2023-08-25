Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier: India vs Japan preview, head-to-head, prediction, and live streaming details

Indian women's hockey team will take on Japan in their second match of the Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier at Salalah in Oman on Saturday, August 26.

India will return to action on Saturday after a massive victory over Malaysia in their opening match on Friday, August 25. India won the match by 7-2 and moved to the top of the Elite Pool points table.

Akshata Abaso Dhekale won the Player of the Match award for her excellent performance. Japan will face off against Thailand on Friday before locking horns with India on Saturday.

The Elite Pool consists of four teams namely India, Malaysia, Japan, and Thailand. The top two teams will qualify for the semi-final, where they will meet the top two teams of the Challenger Pool.

The winners of the semifinal will directly make it to the Hockey 5s World Cup. The two losing semifinalists will meet in the 3rd/4th place match and the winner will book their ticket for the Hockey 5s Women's World Cup 2024.

India vs Japan Match Details

Match: India vs Japan, Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

Date & Time: August 26, 2023, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Salalah, Oman

India vs Japan Head-to-Head

Indian Women's Hockey team will meet Japan for the first time since the Asia Cup 2022. India ended on a losing side in their previous encounter, losing by a scoreline of 0-2. The team will look to come up with a strong performance against Japan on Saturday.

Matches played: 1

India Women - 0

Japan Women - 1

Draw - 0

(since 2022)

India vs Japan starting 5

India Women

Bansari Solanki, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Navjot Kaur (Captain), Mariana Kujur, Jyoti (Vice-Captain), Dipi Monika Toppo

Japan Women

Akane Suzumura (GK), Nao Nishida, Risa, Koko Koda, Mazuki Arai (C), Mana Murase, Murase Saya

India vs Japan Match Prediction

Indian Women's Hockey team will begin this game as favorites. They will be high on confidence after defeating Malaysia in their opening match of the tournament. The team scored five goals in the second half to win by 7-2.

Indian captain Navjot Kaur led from the front with two goals. Monika Dipi Toppo also found the target twice against Malaysia and will hold the key for the Indian team. Japan Women's Hockey team will depend on Suzumura Akane and the 38-year-old Koko Kada.

Match Prediction: The Indian Women's Hockey team is expected to defeat the Japan Women's team in their second match of the Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

India vs Japan Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: Asian Hockey Federation YouTube Channel