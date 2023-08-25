Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier: India vs Malaysia preview, head-to-head, prediction, and live streaming details

India and Malaysia will face off in their first match of the Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier on Friday, August 25. India and Malaysia, along with Japan and Thailand are placed in the Elite Pool of the Qualifier.

The Challenger Pool consists of Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Hong Kong China, Iran, Oman, and Bangladesh. The top two teams in each pool will make it to the semi-finals of the Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier.

The winners of the semi-finals will directly Qualify for the World Cup. The losers of the semi-final will face in the 3rd/4th place play-off match. The winner of the match will make it to the Hockey 5s Women's World Cup 2024.

India vs Malaysia Match Details

Match: India vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

Date & Time: August 25, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Salalah, Oman

India vs Malaysia Head to Head

Indian women's hockey team will meet Malaysia women for the first time since their epic victory in the Asia Cup 2022. India emerged victorious by 9-0 in their previous encounter. They are the outright favorites to win this match as well.

Matches played: 1

India Women - 1

Malaysia Women - 0

Draw - 0

(since 2022)

India vs Malaysia Squads

India Women

Bansari Solanki, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Mahima Chaudhary, Sonia Devi Kshetrimayum, Navjot Kaur (Captain), Ajmina Kujur, Mariana Kujur, Jyoti (Vice-Captain), Dipi Monika ToppoStandbys: Kurmapu Ramya, Nishi Yadav, Priyanka Yadav, and Ritanya Sahu.

Malaysia Women

Siti Noor Hafiza, Fitrinur Amiera, Nur Zafirah Aziz, Dian Nursyakira, Nurul Safiqah, Nur Syafiqah Zain, Zati Alyani Zubir, Hasya Syahida Saifuddin, J. Thibatharshini, and Wan Nur Syafiqah.

India vs Malaysia Match Prediction

The Indian women's junior hockey team will begin this match as favorites. They have an experienced team compared to Malaysia and are expected to make an impact right from the start of the tournament.

Indian captain Navjot Kaur has participated in two Olympics and has 209 caps in the Indian senior women's hockey team. She holds the key in this contest. Malaysia will depend on Nurul Safiqah. The defender has been a star for the team over the years and she will look to play a major role in the competition.

Match Prediction: India is expected to defeat the Malaysia Women's team in their first match of the Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier.

India vs Malaysia Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: NA