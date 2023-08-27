Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier: India vs Thailand preview, head-to-head, prediction, and live streaming details

India will meet Thailand in their third match of the Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier on Sunday at Salalah in Oman.

India are currently at the top of the Elite Pool points table after winning both their matches with ease. India defeated Malaysia by 7-2 on Friday and followed it up with a 7-1 win over Japan on Saturday.

Thailand are also unbeaten in the tournament. They defeated Japan by 5-1 in their opening match and followed it up with an 8-1 win over Malaysia on Saturday.

The top two teams from the Elite Pool will qualify for the semi-final, where they will meet the top two teams of the Challenger Pool. Since Thailand and India are unbeaten in the tournament, they have already sealed a place for the play-offs.

India vs Thailand Match Details

Match: India vs Thailand, Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

Date & Time: August 27, 2023, 2.30 pm IST

Venue: Salalah, Oman

India vs Thailand Head-to-Head

India and Thailand will meet for the first time since their encounter in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Donghae, South Korea. India emerged victorious by a margin of 13-0. They are the favourites to win this match as well.

Matches played: 1

India Women - 1

Thailand Women - 0

Draw - 0

(since 2022)

India vs Thailand starting 5

India Women

Bansari Solanki, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Navjot Kaur (Captain), Mariana Kujur, Jyoti (Vice-Captain), Dipi Monika Toppo

Thailand Women

Noo-Keaw Sudarat, Aunjai Natthakarn, Samanso Supansa, Piresram Anongnat, Yimkrajang Siraya

India vs Thailand Match Prediction

Indian women's hockey team will enter this contest as favourites. They defeated Thailand in their previous encounter and will look to dominate once again.

India are at the top of the table with two massive victories in the tournament as well. They will look to continue their good form. India will depend on Mahima Choudhary and Monika Dipi Toppo to lead from the front. The duo are the leading goal-scorers for India with three goals each in two matches.

Thailand will look to produce a good challenge for the Indian team. They are also unbeaten in the tournament and will enter this contest after an 8-1 victory over Malaysia. The team will depend on Aunjai Natthakarn, who is their leading goal-scorer with four goals.

Match Prediction: The Indian Women's Hockey team is expected to defeat the Thailand Women's team in their 3rd match of the Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier.

India vs Thailand Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: Asian Hockey Federation YouTube Channel