Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is all set to host the Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier in Ranchi with eight out of the 16 teams participating in this campaign. The other eight teams will take part in the Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier in Valencia. Both qualifiers will commence on January 13, Saturday.

Teams have been divided into pools based on their world ranking at midnight of November 5, 2023. In the Ranchi Qualifiers, Pool A will have teams from Germany, Japan, Chile, and the Czech Republic, while Pool B comprises India, New Zealand, the United States, and Italy.

Initially, China was expected to be the host of the qualifiers. However, after the China Women's team directly qualified for the Paris Olympics, thanks to their Asian Games victory, FIH moved the Qualifiers to India.

Australia (Women and Men), China (Women), France (hosts), India (Men) and Netherlands (Women and Men) have already claimed their spot at the Paris Olympics 2024. Three teams from each qualifier move to the main Olympic event in Paris. The Paris Hockey Olympic games will happen from 27th July to 9th August 2024.

Team India will be led by goalkeeper Savita with their first game scheduled against the United States on January 13. Later, they will face New Zealand on January 14 and Italy on January 16.

Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, January 13

Match 1 - Germany vs Chile, 12:00 PM

Match 2 - Japan vs Czech Republic, 2:30 PM

Match 3 - New Zealand vs Italy, 5:00 PM

Match 4 - India vs United States, 7:30 PM

Sunday, January 14

Match 5 - Chile vs Czech Republic, 12:00 PM

Match 6 - Japan vs Germany, 2:30 PM

Match 7 - United States vs Italy, 5:00 PM

Match 8 - New Zealand vs India, 7:30 PM

Tuesday, January 16

Match 9 - Germany vs Czech Republic, 12:00 PM

Match 10 - Chile vs Japan, 2:30 PM

Match 11 - United States vs New Zealand, 5:00 PM

Match 12 - India vs Italy, 7:30 PM

Thursday, January 18

5/8 place playoff, 10:30 AM

5/8 place playoff, 1:30 PM

First semi-final, 4:30 PM

Second semi-final, 7:30 PM

Friday, January 19

Seventh and eighth place playoff, 10:30 AM

Fifth and sixth place playoff, 1:30 PM

Third and fourth place playoff, 4:30 PM

Final, 7:30 PM

Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier Ranchi 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Watch.Hockey will live-stream all the Olympic Qualifier games across the globe without any geo-blocking. Additionally, the JioCinema app and website will livestream India's games, while Sports18 is the broadcast partner.

Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier Ranchi 2024: Full Squads

Chile

Villagran Fernanda, Ananias Domenica, Rojas Losada Denise, Flores Fernanda, Urroz Manuela, Caram Camila, Tala Francisca, Arrieta Fernanda, Palma Constanza, De Las Heras Consuelo, Cerda Valentina, Solano Agustina, Valdivia Paula, Maldonado Maria, Salvador Natalia, Avelli Simone, Khamis Josefina, Morales Orchard Antonia, Head Coach: Vigil Sergio

Czech Republic

Linková Anna, Lacina Katerina, Bašová Kateřina, Duchková Lucie, Kopecká Kamila, Topinkova Katerina, Lehovcova Adela, Semrádová Zuzana, Kolarova Anna, Nedvědová Linda, Vorlova Anna, Babická Nikol, Tlamsova Nela, Nováková Natálie, Hájková Natálie, Ćecháková Barbora, Fousková Eliška, Decsy Veronika, Head Coach: Grundie Gareth

Germany

Horn Kira, Lorenz Nike, Oruz Selin, Wenzel Benedetta, Schröder Anne, Nolte Lisa, Micheel Lena, Stapenhorst Charlotte, Bleuel Jule, Kubalski Nathalie, Zimmermann Sonja, Heinz Pauline, Sonntag Julia, Strauss Sara, Pieper Cecile, Davidsmeyer Emma, Huse Viktoria, Wiedermann Felicia, Kurz Stine, Fleschütz Jette, Saenger Laura, Granitzki Hanna, Weidemann Linnea, Schneider Lisa, Head Coach: Altenburg Valentin

India

Monika, Sonika, Pradhan Nikki, Kharibam Bichu Devi, Savita, Kumari Sangita, Nisha, Udita, Phalke Vaishnavi Vitthal, Lalremsiami, Kaur Baljeet, Jyoti, Kaur Navneet, Tete Salima, Neha, Chaudhary Ishika, Dung Dung Beauty, Deepika, Head Coach: Schopman Janneke

Italy

Dalla Vittoria Teresa, Oviedo Ailin, Bormida Elettra, Munitis Emilia, Rinaldi Antonella, Caruso Lucia Ines, Bruni Antonella, Carta Federica, Puglisi Sara, Pastor Mercedes, Laurito Sofia, Oviedo Lara, Pessina Ivanna, Machin Camila, D’Ascola Augustina, Moras Guadalupe, Inaudi Maria, Aleman Maria, Head Coach: Mondo Andrés

Japan

Nakamura Eika, Asai Yu, Suzuki Miyu, Nagai Yuri, Nagai Hazuki, Oikawa Shihori, Kozuka Miki, Fujibayashi Chiko, Nakagomi Akari, Kobayakawa Shiho, Toriyama Mai, Urata Kana, Shimada Amiru, Tanaka Akio, Omoto Sakurako, Kobayashi Aimi, Hasegawa Miyu, Ogawa Rika, Head Coach: Menezes Jude

New Zealand

Davey Tarryn, Shannon Olivia, Merry Olivia, Davies Frances, Ralph Hope, Cotter Hannah, Roberts Brooke, Crowley Casey, Child Samantha, O'hanlon Grace, Thompson Liz, Dickins Stephanie, Hull Megan, Jaques Alia, Doar Katie, Cotter Kaitlin, Gravenall Hannah, Tynan Rose, King Julia, Willocks Anna, Head Coach: Burrows Phil

United States

