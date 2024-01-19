Women's FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024: India vs Japan bronze medal match preview, head-to-head, prediction and live streaming details

India and Japan have a last shot to secure a Paris Olympics quota when they meet in the third-place match of the Women's FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024. The match will take place in Ranchi on Friday, January 19.

While Japan lost to the USA 2-1 in the first semifinal on Thursday, India held Germany at 2-2 in the dying minutes of a nail-biting knockout match. However, the 2004 Olympic champions prevailed 4-3 over Savita Punia & Co. in an intense penalty shootout.

The top three teams in the qualifying tournament will bag the quota for the quadrennial event. The two finalists - Germany and the USA - have already made the cut, with the winner in the India vs Japan clash to be the third.

Let's take a look at some important details ahead of the bronze medal match below.

India vs Japan Match Details

Match Details: India women vs Japan women - Bronze medal match

Date & Time: January 19, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Stadium, Ranchi

India vs Japan: Head-to-Head

India and Japan enter into this knockout game with a 50% win. Both teams have encountered each other in 31 matches on the field and have been victorious 14 times each.

India were victorious in their last meeting in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy held in Ranchi a couple of months ago. India also won their bronze medal at the Asian Games with a 2-1 win over their continental rivals.

Total Matches: 31

India wins: 14

Germany wins: 14

Draws: 03

India vs Japan Squads

India

Savita Punia (Captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalker, Salima Tete, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Sonika, Jyoti, Beuty Dungdung, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Nisha

Japan

Eika Nakamura, Yu Asai, Miyu Suzuki, Yuri Nagai (Captain), Hazuki Nagai, Shihori Oikawa, Miki Kozuka, Chiko Fujibayashi, Akari Nakagomi, Mai Toriyama, Kana Urata, Amiru Shimada, Akio Tanaka, Rui Takashima, Sakurako Omoto, Aimi Kobayashi, Miyu Hasegawa, Rika Ogawa

India vs Japan Probable XIs

India

Savita Punia (GK), Monika, Nikki Pradhan, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Udita, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Neha

Japan

Eika Nakamura (GK), Yu Asai, Miyu Suzuki, Yuri Nagai, Hazuki Nagai, Shihori Oikawa, Mai Toriyama, Kana Urata, Amiru Shimada, Aimi Kobayashi, Miyu Hasegawa

India vs Japan Prediction

India and Japan will be evenly poised with both teams having experienced players by their side. Japan's biggest moment in this tournament was to hold Germany for a 1-1 draw in the preliminary stage. Meanwhile, India bounced back after a shocking 1-0 defeat at the hands of the USA in the opening encounter.

Though India has won eight times in their last 10 meetings against Japan, there won't be any favourable team given the stakes involved in this game. The winner books a ticket to Paris, whereas the loser gains nothing.

Prediction: India is expected to win.

India vs Japan Live Telecast Details & Channel List

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema