Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024: India vs Italy preview, head-to-head, prediction and live streaming details

A buoyant Indian side will face Italy in their final pool match of the Women's FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers on Tuesday, January 16. Although the team didn't have an ideal start with a 1-0 loss against the United States of America, a resounding bounceback was on the cards.

India displayed tremendous gameplay on Sunday to outwit New Zealand 3-1, and thus, kept their chances alive for a Paris ticket. Thanks to Salima Tete's agility and accuracy in pass, the team set two field goals scored by Sangita Kumari and Beauty Dungdung.

Birthday girl Udita converted one through a penalty corner to regain the lead before Beauty doubled it at the stroke of the first quarter. India didn't create enough chances in the remaining part of the game but ensured that the Black Sticks didn't come near to their goalpost more than often.

Even a win against Italy might not guarantee India a spot in the semifinals as the players and coaches will have one eye on the other match between the USA and New Zealand. In case both India and New Zealand level at the same points after their respective games, the Women in Blue will need a better goal difference or should have more goals to reach the last-four stage from where three teams will earn Paris quotas.

India vs Italy: Match Details

Match Details: India women vs Italy women

Date & Time: January 16, 2024, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Stadium, Ranchi

India vs Italy: Head-to-Head

This will be the first time the two teams will lock horns since the 2018 World Cup in London. India won by a 3-0 margin back then, while Italy's only win against the Asian giants came in 2014 during the Test series.

Total Matches: 06

India wins: 04

Italy wins: 01

Draws: 01

India vs Italy Squads

India

Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalker, Salima Tete, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Sonika, Jyoti, Beuty Dungdung, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Nisha

Italy

Teresa Dalla Vittoria, Allin Oviedo, Elettra Bormida, Emilia Munitis, Antonella Rinaldi, Lucía Caruso (GK), Antonella Bruni, Federica Carta, Sara Puglisi (captain), Mercedes Pastor, Sofia Laurito, Lara Oviedo, Ivanna Pessina, Camila Machin, Augustina D'Ascola, Guadalupe Moras, Maria Inaudi, Maria Aleman

India vs Italy Probable XIs

India

Savita Punia (GK), Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Udita, Nisha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sangita Kumari, Neha, Lalremsiami, Jyoti

Italy

Elettra Bormida, Emilia Munitis, Antonella Rinaldi, Lucía Caruso (GK), Federica Carta, Sara Puglisi, Mercedes Pastor, Sofia Laurito, Lara Oviedo, Ivanna Pessina, Camila Machin

India vs Italy Prediction

Italy are regarded as the underdogs in the whole pool but as they say, upsets come unannounced. Just like the USA gave a reality check to the Indian team, Italy can certainly spoil the party for the millions of Indians. India should rely on their new but good-looking attack to net plenty of goals.

Match Prediction: India are expected to win.

India vs Italy Live Telecast Details & Channel List

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema