Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24: India schedule, match timings, squad, and live-streaming details

The Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 will take place in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela from February 3-18, 2024. The Indian team will play China, the United States, Australia, and the United States twice in the India leg.

They will play each team once in Bhubaneshwar and will lock horns with all four teams once again in Rourkela. The Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela will host the matches.

Goalkeeper Savita will lead the Indian team, while forward Vandana Katariya will be the vice-captain of the Women in Blue.

Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24: India schedule and match timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, February 3

China vs India, 7:30 PM - Bhubaneshwar

Sunday, February 4

India vs Netherlands, 7:30 PM - Bhubaneshwar

Wednesday, February 7

India vs Australia, 7:30 PM - Bhubaneshwar

Friday, February 9

India vs United States, 7:30 PM - Bhubaneshwar

Monday, February 12

China vs India, 7:30 PM - Rourkela

Wednesday, February 14

Netherlands vs India, 7:30 PM - Rourkela

Saturday, February 17

Australia vs India, 7:30 PM - Rourkela

Sunday, February 18

United States vs India, 7:30 PM - Rourkela

Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24: Live-Streaming Details

India's Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 matches in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website. India's matches can also be watched live on the Sports18 Network.

Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24: India Squad

The Indian Women's Hockey team for the Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela legs of the Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Savita (C), and Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, and Jyoti Chhatri.

Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, and Sunelita Toppo.

Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (VC), and Sharmila Devi.