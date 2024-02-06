Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24: India schedule, match timings, squad, and live-streaming details

The Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 will take place in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela from February 3-18, 2024. The Indian team will play China, the United States, Australia, and the United States twice in the India leg.
They will play each team once in Bhubaneshwar and will lock horns with all four teams once again in Rourkela. The Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela will host the matches.
Goalkeeper Savita will lead the Indian team, while forward Vandana Katariya will be the vice-captain of the Women in Blue.
Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24: India schedule and match timings (All Times in IST)
Saturday, February 3
China vs India, 7:30 PM - Bhubaneshwar
Sunday, February 4
India vs Netherlands, 7:30 PM - Bhubaneshwar
Wednesday, February 7
India vs Australia, 7:30 PM - Bhubaneshwar
Friday, February 9
India vs United States, 7:30 PM - Bhubaneshwar
Monday, February 12
China vs India, 7:30 PM - Rourkela
Wednesday, February 14
Netherlands vs India, 7:30 PM - Rourkela
Saturday, February 17
Australia vs India, 7:30 PM - Rourkela
Sunday, February 18
United States vs India, 7:30 PM - Rourkela
Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24: Live-Streaming Details
India's Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 matches in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website. India's matches can also be watched live on the Sports18 Network.
Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24: India Squad
The Indian Women's Hockey team for the Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela legs of the Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Savita (C), and Bichu Devi Kharibam.
Defenders: Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, and Jyoti Chhatri.
Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, and Sunelita Toppo.
Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (VC), and Sharmila Devi.