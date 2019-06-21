×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Women's FIH Series Finals: Semifinal - India vs Chile preview, prediction, telecast, date, start time and where to watch online

Subhashish Majumdar
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Preview
21   //    21 Jun 2019, 13:25 IST

A win for the girls will take them to the Olympic qualifiers
A win for the girls will take them to the Olympic qualifiers

The moment of reckoning has arrived for Sjoerd Marijne and the Indian girls as they attempt to get past an in-form Chilean side who have been on a roll at Hiroshima thus far.

A win in the semifinals of the FIH Series Finals will get the Golden Girls into the Olympic qualifiers - and while the Indians will start as favourites, Rani Rampal and co. have a match on their hands given what has transpired in Pool B and the crossovers.

Chile disposed of a gritty Uruguayan side by a 5-2 margin in Thursday's crossover, but what will worry the Indians is the manner in which the South American girls outmanoeuvred a higher-ranked Japanese team in the pool stage.

It was the loss to Japan in the Jakarta final last year that prevented the Indians from booking a direct ticket to Tokyo, and any side that is capable of beating the Asian Games champions can pose quite a few problems for Rani Rampal and co.

Aided by a late penalty stroke and a last-minute goal, the Chileans beat Japan by a 3-1 margin last Sunday and will fancy their chances against Sjoerd Marijne's side who they lost to in a shootout a couple of years ago.

In the final of the Hockey World League Round 2 in West Vancouver, the Indians were held to a 1-1 draw by Chile in regulation time, before Savita Punia showed her class in the shootout which Marijne's team won by a 3-1 margin.

Both sides have moved up the rankings ladder by three slots since the HWL 2 clash in April 2017, and the Chileans are now ranked sixteenth while the Indians eves occupy the ninth spot.

The Indians have converted just 9 of the 34 PCs that they have earned thus far and star drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur will be aiming to regain her best form after scoring 4 goals against Fiji on Tuesday.

The experienced Indian defensive line-up will have a task on their hands given the speed of the opposition strikers, but if the World Cup quarterfinalists play to their potential, they should emerge victorious by a comfortable margin.

Advertisement

Here is all you need to know about how the stats stack up between the two sides:

Head-to-head since 2013:

Total Matches: 4 (India 3, Chile 0, Draw 1)

Total Goals: (India 6, Chile 4)

Here is how you can catch all the action:

Event: Women's FIH Series Finals 2019

Venue: Hiroshima, Japan

Date: 22 June 2019

Time: 12:15 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Telecast: No Telecast in India

Live Streaming: FIH Live

Live UpdatesSportskeeda

Prediction

A riveting encounter is on the cards as the South Americans will not look to hold back against their more fancied rivals, while Indian coach Sjoerd Marijne is aiming to up the ante after conducting a speed-focused training session ahead of a contest that the Indians simply cannot afford to lose.

Score Prediction: India 4 - 1 Chile

Tags:
2019 FIH Series Finals Women's Indian Women's Hockey team Chilean Women's Hockey Rani Rampal Gurjit Kaur
Advertisement
Women's FIH Series Finals: India vs Uruguay preview, prediction, telecast, date, start time and where to watch online
RELATED STORY
Women's FIH Series Finals: Marijne focussing on speed to counter South American tempo in semifinal
RELATED STORY
Men's FIH Series Finals: Semifinals - India vs Japan preview, prediction, telecast, date, start time and where to watch online
RELATED STORY
FIH Series Finals: 'Amazing that some girls scored higher than 20 in Yo-Yo Test,' says Sjoerd Marijne 
RELATED STORY
Men's FIH Series Finals: Final - India vs South Africa preview, prediction, telecast, date, start time and where to watch online
RELATED STORY
Men's FIH Series Finals: India vs Uzbekistan preview, prediction, telecast, date, start time and where to watch online
RELATED STORY
Men's FIH Series Finals: India vs Russia preview, prediction, telecast, date, start time and where to watch online
RELATED STORY
Men's FIH Series Finals: India vs Poland preview, prediction, telecast, date, start time and where to watch online
RELATED STORY
FIH Series Finals:  "We are fast, fit, and ready for battle," says ace striker Vandana Katariya
RELATED STORY
Indian Women's Hockey Team arrive in Bengaluru after 2-1 Series win against Republic Of Korea
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us