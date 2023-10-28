Women's Hockey, National Games 2023: Full Schedule, match timings and live streaming details

The 37th National Games is set to take place from October 30 to November 8 2023 in Goa. Sports like aquatics, archery, athletics, badminton, and hockey, among others, will be contested at five different cities in Goa.

Hockey will be played in the hockey ground at the Peddem Sports Complex in Mapusa and other venues in Ponda, Margao and Vasco. As with the men's event, the women's tournament will also feature 10 teams representing 10 states and districts, and are split into two pools.

The semifinals will involve the two best-placed teams from either pool and both matches will be contested on the same day. The winners will progress to the final, where a gold medal awaits the victor. The losers will have to contend for a bronze medal playoff to determine the third and fourth placed teams.

The 2022 edition of the National Games was held in various cities across Gujarat. In hockey, Haryana bagged the gold medal after defeating Punjab, who had to settle for silver. Madhya Pradesh won the third-place match to claim bronze.

Women's Hockey National Games 2023: Full schedule and timing in IST

The field hockey tournament is set to commence on October 30, in front of endearing fans in Goa. As with the norm, defending champions Haryana will kick off the tournament with a clash against Tamil Nadu. The opening day also involves West Bengal taking on Odisha and Jharkhand facing off against hosts Goa in the final match of the evening.

With the 10 teams divided into Pool A and Pool B, A1 & A2 from Pool A and B1 & B2 from Pool B will qualify for the semifinals, to be held on November 7. Based on the results of the semifinals between A1 & B2 and A2 & B1, the final will be contested on November 8. The losers of the semifinals will face off for the bronze medal in the 3rd/4th place match on November 8 as well.

Women's Hockey National Games 2023 full schedule (all times in IST):

Match 1: Haryana vs Tamil Nadu, October 30, 07:00

Match 2: Odisha vs West Bengal, October 30, 08:45

Match 3: Jharkhand vs Goa, October 30, 10:30

Match 4: Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, October 31, 7:00

Match 5: Punjab vs Karnataka, October 31, 08:45

Match 6: Maharashtra vs Goa, October 31, 10:30

Match 7: Haryana vs West Bengal, November 1, 07:00

Match 8: Odisha vs Madhya Pradesh, November 1, 08:45

Match 9: Jharkhand vs Karnataka, November 1, 10:30

Match 10: Jharkhand vs Maharashtra, November 2, 07:00

Match 11: Goa vs Punjab, November 2, 08:45

Match 12: West Bengal vs Tamil Nadu, November 2, 10:30

Match 13: Karnataka vs Goa, November 3, 07:00

Match 14: Odisha vs Haryana, November 3, 09:00

Match 15: Haryana vs Madhya Pradesh, November 4, 07:00

Match 16: Tamil Nadu vs Odisha, November 4, 08:45

Match 17: Punjab vs Maharashtra, November 4, 10:30

Match 18: Madhya Pradesh vs West Bengal, November 5, 07:00

Match 19: Maharashtra vs Karnataka, November 5, 08:45

Match 20: Punjab vs Jharkhand, November 5, 10:30

Match 21: A1 vs B2 (Semifinal), November 7, 07:00

Match 22: B1 vs A2 (Semifinal), November 7, 09:00

Match 23: M21 Loser vs M22 Loser (3rd/4th place match), November 8, 07:00

Match 24: M21 Winner vs M22 Winner (Final), November 8, 12:15

Women's Hockey National Games 2023: Live Streaming Details

DD Sports TV Channel holds the broadcasting rights along with JioCinema and National Games Goa 2023's Youtube Channel for the 37th National Games Goa.