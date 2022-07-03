Women's Hockey World Cup: India vs England - Preview and when & where to watch

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team are set to face England on Sunday in their opening match of the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022. The Indian team is being led by star goalkeeper Savita, with gutsy defender Deep Grace Ekka as her deputy.

The team will play a big tournament like the World Cup for the first time under Coach Janekke Schopman, but will miss the services of former India captain Rani, who is still in rehabilitation. Rani has been a crucial part of India’s lineup from the last many years, ever since her debut in 2009, and is probably one of the greatest women players the country has ever produced.

She made a comeback during the FIH Pro League to play her 250th international match, but spent very little time on the field before being rested again. The only other player on the current team who has played more matches than Rani is her co-forward Vandana Katariya, with 268 caps to her name.

The selected team of 20 players is a mix of experienced campaigners and some youngsters who have proven themselves when given an opportunity.

India have been placed in Pool B along with England, New Zealand and China. If we go by rankings, India’s toughest match in the group stage should be their first match itself when they face fourth-ranked England. India then play the 13th-ranked China on July 5 followed by a match against their predecessor New Zealand on July 7.

India will look to take sweet revenge against the English women who had then defeated India in a bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics. The team has made good inroads since the Olympics. Finishing third in the recently concluded FIH Pro League is a big achievement for Schopman’s girls.

India’s record at the World Cup

This will be India’s eight appearance in the World Cup. Their best-ever performance was in their first-ever World Cup in 1974, when they finished fourth.

Performance in previous World Cups: Fourth in 1974, seventh in 1978, 11th in 1983, 12th in 1998, 11th in 2006, ninth in 2010, eighth in 2018

In the 2018 World Cup, Team India, under Sjoerd Marijne, played some great hockey in the league stage but lost to hosts Ireland in the quarter-finals who eventually went on to play in the final.

Format to qualify for the quarter-finals

Top teams from each of the four pools will directly qualify for the quarter-finals, while the second and third placed teams from each pool will play cross-over matches with teams from other pools to find a place in the Top Eight.

India’s chance at the World Cup

India’s toughest match in the group stage will be against World No.4 England. If they surpass this match any way, India’s roadway to the quarter-finals should be clear. With India’s recent performance, we can expect the team to fire on all cylinders.

When and where to watch today’s match?

The India vs England match will be LIVE on Star Sports First and Disney+Hotstar from 08:00 PM IST.

