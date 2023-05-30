Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023: India Preview - When and Where to Watch, Schedule, Team List, and Timings 

Hockey India has announced the 18-member Indian junior women's team for the highly anticipated Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to start on June 2 in Kakamigahara, Japan.

The tournament holds significant importance for the Indian junior women's hockey team, as the top three sides at the event will secure their spots in the FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup 2023.

In the group stage, the Indian team will compete against Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, and Uzbekistan in Pool A. Pool B comprises hosts Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, China, and Indonesia.

Captain Preeti will lead India's campaign, supported by vice-captain Deepika. India's forward line features the experienced Mumtaz Khan, vice-captain Deepika, and Deepika Soreng leading the charge, alongside newcomers Annu and Sunelita Toppo.

Chief Coach of the senior Indian women's team Janneke Schopman talked about the challenges of selecting the final 18 players for the Junior Asia Cup. She emphasised the large talent pool present in India.

Schopman expressed confidence in the team's abilities and highlighted the importance of the tournament in securing qualification for the Junior World Cup.

India's journey in the Women's Junior Asia Cup will begin with a match against Uzbekistan on June 3, followed by a clash with Malaysia on June 5. They will then face Korea on June 6 and conclude the group stage with a match against Chinese Taipei. The semi-finals will be held on June 10, and the final will take place on June 11.

Hockey enthusiasts can catch the action of the Women's Junior Asia Cup live on the designated broadcasting channels or through live streaming platforms. The tournament provides a platform for young Indian players to showcase their skills and compete on the international stage.

The Indian junior women's team, under the leadership of Captain Preeti and vice-captain Deepika, is determined to give their best and secure their spot in the Junior World Cup. With a talented squad and a strong desire to succeed, Indian hockey fans have every reason to support and cheer for their team in the Women's Junior Asia Cup.

Women’s Junior Asia Cup: Match Schedule & Match Timings for Indian Team

June 3: India vs Uzbekistan (5:30 PM IST)

June 5: India vs Malaysia (3:30 PM IST)

June 6: India vs Korea (5:30 PM IST)

June 8: India vs Chinese Taipei (7:30 PM IST)

Where to watch the Women’s Junior Asia Cup?

The Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023 is set to take place in Kakamigahara, Japan. The tournament will kick off on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Fans can watch the action live on Watch.Hockey app and website. They can also stay updated with the latest scores, updates, and highlights through various sports news platforms and official social media channels.

Women’s Junior Asia Cup: Team List

Kindo, Aditi Maheshwari, Mahima Tete, Preeti (Captain), Neelam, Ropni Kumari, Anjali Barwa, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sujata Kujur, Manashri Narendra Shedage, Mumtaz Khan, Deepika (Vice Captain), Deepika Soreng, Annu, and Sunelita Toppo.

