Youth Olympics 2018: Wrap-up of India's Performance on October 11

The Indian Women Hockey 5s team are in the quarters

India would be mightily pleased with their outing on Day 5 of the third Youth Olympics that are being held at Buenos Aires. Lakshya Sen ensured that badminton in the country has serious potential after romping away into the finals of his singles events. Showing great nerve under pressure, the student of Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, who was also the number one junior singles player according to the BWF World Junior Ranking in February 2017, blew away his Japanese opponent in a tight encounter to make it a day to remember for the Indians.

Here is how Team India fared on October 11 (Day 5) of the competition.

Athletics

Women's 3000 meter Stage 1 - Seema with a timing of 10:03:34 finished 14th

Boy's 5 kilometer walk Stage 1 - Suraj Panwar with a timing of 20:23:30 finished 2nd

Badminton

Men's Singles Semi-final - Lakshya Sen defeated Japan's Kodai Naraoka 14-21, 21-15, 24-22 to advance to the finals.

Hockey 5s

Men Preliminary Round Pool B - India defeated Canada 5-2 to finish second in the group and advanced to the quarter-finals. Sanjay with a brace, Shivam Anand, Sudeep Chirmako and Rahul Rajbhar were the goal-scorers.

Women Preliminary Round Pool A - India defeated South Africa 5-2 to finish second in the group and advanced to the quarter-finals. Mumtaz Khan with a brace, Reet, Lalremsiami and Ishika Chaudhary were the goal-scorers.

Shooting

10 meter Air Pistol Mixed International Team Qualification - Saurabh Chaudhary with his Pakistani partner Nubaira Babur racked up 738 points in the Qualification stages to finish 15th. They were deafeted by a margin of 3-10 in the Quarters by the Croation-Belarus pair of Marijana Strbac and Abdul Kurdzi.

Another Indian, Manu Bhaker though won her Round of 16 match against the Thailand-Egyptian pairing of Kanyakorn Hirunphoem and Omar Abdelfatah with her partner from Tajikistan Bezhan Fayzullaev. The duo shot a score of 751 in the Qualification Event to finish fifth and then defeated their opoonents 10-4 to qualify for the Quarters.

Swimming

Men's 800 meter Freestyle - Advait Page with a score of 8:16:06 in the finals finished 17th.