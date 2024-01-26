3 takeaways from Ottawa Senators' 3-2 OT loss to Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins managed to secure a 3-2 win in overtime against the Ottawa Senators despite a challenging performance.

The Boston Bruins faced a tough opening period, with only three shots on goal and a less-than-ideal start. The scoring drought was broken late in the first period when David Pastrnak capitalized on a power play, putting the Bruins ahead 1-0. The second period brought some improvement, and Trent Frederic extended the lead to 2-0 after a crucial save by goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

Penalty trouble loomed for the Boston Bruins, as a contentious call against Frederic led to Ottawa's fifth power play of the game. Thomas Chabot converted, narrowing the Bruins' lead to 2-1. The period ended with a physical altercation, resulting in penalties for multiple players. Ottawa seemed to equalize in the third with a goal from Josh Norris, but it was overturned due to a hand pass. The score remained 2-1 until Vladimir Tarasenko tied it late in the third, sending the game into overtime. Here are three takeaways from the Bruin's 3-2 win over the Senators:

3 takeaways from Boston Bruins' 3-2 OT win over Ottawa Senators

The game was marked by a slow offensive start for the Bruins, who struggled to generate shots on goal in the first period. However, the night took an unexpected turn as they rallied to take the lead, ultimately culminating in a dramatic overtime winner by Brad Marchand.

The Senators nearly came back, with big goals from Thomas Chabot and Vladimir Tarasenko, and a Josh Norris goal was nearly the difference maker, however it was waived off for a hand pass.

#1. Marchand's overtime magic

Brad Marchand has a knack for delivering in clutch situations. Ever present in his career, Marchand once again emerged as the hero. His overtime goal not only secured the win but showcased his ability to step up when needed most, something Marchand has been known for with the Boston Bruins.

#2. Norris' disallowed goal and Bruins' resilience

So close, yet so far for Josh Norris. While the Senators appeared to have tied the game, the goal was overturned, keeping the score at 2-1. Although the Senators' pressure would eventually lead to a game-tying goal, one can only wonder with the Bruins having an off night, whether that extra goal would have given them the game.

#3. Ugly win, but a win nonetheless

The final takeaway centers on the Boston Bruins' ability to secure a victory despite what could be described as a subpar performance. Managing only three shots in the first period, letting a two-goal lead slip away and facing multiple penalty kills, the Bruins showcased their ability to grind out an ugly win.