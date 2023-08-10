5 NHL stars who could have their first 100-point season in 2023-24

As the upcoming NHL season approaches, fans and analysts alike are eagerly anticipating the potential breakout performances from several players. Among them, five standout individuals stand a chance to reach the coveted milestone of a 100-point scoring season.

These players have shown exceptional skill and promise, making them prime candidates to achieve this impressive feat.

Here's a look at five NHL players who could get their first 100-point season of their careers next year:

#1. Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators

After a remarkable sophomore season, Stutzle enters his third year with high expectations. Having amassed an impressive 90 points last season, he is primed to make the leap to the 100-point club.

The addition of Brady Tkachuk and Vladimir Tarasenko to his linemates offers Stutzle an enhanced offensive arsenal, potentially propelling him to new heights in the scoring department.

#2. Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers

A consistent force on the ice, Panarin has come tantalizingly close to the 100-point mark in recent years, scoring 92 and 96 points in past NHL seasons. With his exceptional playmaking abilities and offensive prowess, Panarin has the tools to eclipse the century mark and solidify his status as an elite scorer in the NHL.

#3. Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Hughes narrowly missed out on a 100-point season last year, falling just one point short. This near-miss indicates his rapid development as a key offensive contributor for the Devils. With his dynamic skating and playmaking abilities, Hughes is well-positioned to join the elite ranks of the NHL's top scorers.

#4. Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

As the cornerstone of a depleted Jets roster, Kyle Connor will be tasked with shouldering a significant offensive burden. His consistent scoring touch and ability to generate offense make him a prime candidate to achieve his first 100-point season.

Connor's determination and leadership will be crucial as he strives to lead his team while also reaching this notable milestone.

#5. Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

Barkov's exceptional two-way play and offensive prowess have brought him within 12 points of the 100-point mark on two occasions. With his well-rounded skill set and leadership, Barkov remains a strong contender to achieve this milestone.

As the heart of the Panthers' lineup, his impact extends beyond the scoresheet, making his potential 100-point season all the more significant.

As the new NHL season unfolds, fans will be closely watching to see if these budding stars can rise to the occasion and etch their names in the annals of hockey history.