Chicago Blackhawks will look for streamlined rebuild around generational talent Connor Bedard 

The Chicago Blackhawks will select Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft tomorrow night.

The 19-year-old is a generational talent, one much like Sidney Crosby, Alexander Ovechkin, and Connor McDavid who can change the future of a franchise. That is exactly what he will do for the Hawks.

If it wasn't obvious that the Blackhawks were in a rebuild when they traded Alex DeBrincat to Ottawa at the 2022 draft, it became so with the departure of Patrick Kane and Max Domi, among others, and the massive tank to finish out the regular season.

When it comes to a rebuild, three key pillars need to be put down.

Chicago Blackhawks have 3 key pillars for a successful rebuild with Connor Bedard

First, you need a superstar. Connor Bedard, come on down.

This kid will deliver everything that is needed to gain attention, win a few games even during the low points, and level up the interest of the franchise to other players interested in trades or free agency.

Steven Stamkos said of Bedard:

"There's a lot of pressure that comes with being a first overall pick, especially one as highly touted as him. But he's got his head on his shoulders right. He comes from what I can tell is a good family and the skill speaks for itself. We've all seen the videos of him shooting pucks and in the gym, the work ethic is there as well, and I'm excited to see what he can do next year."

He will also be fun to watch in a Blackhawks uniform.

Second, you need experienced veterans who can show a huge mix of youngsters the ropes and guide them to become NHL players.

The Blackhawks acquired Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno just this week after bringing in Anton Khudobin at the deadline, which fills this hole and helps them within the salary cap.

Finally, you need a solid goaltender. Chicago feel they have one somewhere in the blend of Petr Mrazek, Alex Stalock, Anton Khudobin, and a few prospects. Plus, they will likely have many picks in the coming years to add to this pool.

The pieces are set. The Chicago Blackhawks have a real shot at an extremely successful and effective rebuild. If they can convince Bedard to buy in and ensure, from top to bottom, that the rebuild is streamlined, we could be looking at another Stanley Cup window in the Windy City in just a handful of years.

