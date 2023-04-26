Who would have guessed that the Colorado Avalanche would be tied 2-2 in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs? And who would have thought that the team who beat them twice in the first four games would have been the first-time playoff-bound Seattle Kraken?

No one. But that is exactly what has happened.

The Kraken have been the Cinderella team in this first round. After shocking the Avs in Game 1, many believed that Colorado would come back and overtake them. And they did, winning the next two games. But guess what? Seattle came right back and earned its first playoff victory on home ice in exciting, overtime fashion to draw the series at 2-2.

So are the Kraken a real threat to win this series? Or are they just extending their playoff dreams until the Avalanche finally fully wake? Right now, it feels like they are for real.

The reason for that is that Colorado Avalanche has already woken up. Their top players are performing, they are scoring some goals, yet they remain tied in the series. Why would that change all of a sudden?

Colorado Avalanche will be without one of those aforementioned top players in Game 5. Defenseman, and reigning Conn Smythe winner, Cale Makar was suspended for one game following a vicious interference penalty in Game 4.

Makar was originally given a major penalty but that was later switched to a minor. Yet, the NHL felt it was necessary to suspend him for Game 5.

The penalty looked to be accidental, as Makar was unable to locate the puck and at least seemed to believe it was on the stick or in the feet of the Kraken player.

Without Makar, the Avs are absolutely still dangerous. But in a series where they have had no distinct advantage with one of their best players, it is a cause for concern.

Not as much of a concern as their goaltending, however.

Alexander Georgiev has been shaky for the Colorado Avalanche all series long. After Darcy Kuemper left following the Stanley Cup last season, Georgiev was thought to be the answer. But the former backup to Igor Shesterkin has not been as consistent as needed in a tough, back-and-forth series.

Through four games, he has been excellent in two (Games 2 and 4) and mediocre in the other two (Games 1 and 3). If Colorado is going to escape this massive upset, they need him to perform.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup

Rodrigues - MacKinnon - Rantanen

Nichushkin - Compher - Lehkonen

Newhook - Eller - Malgin

Nieto - Cogliano - O'Connor

Girard - Manson

Byram - E. Johnson

Georgiev

Francouz

Seattle Kraken Projected Lineup

McCann-Beniers-Eberle

Schwartz-Wennberg-Geekie

Tolvanen-Gourde-Bjorkstrand

Froden-Donato-Tanev

Dunn-Larsson

Oleksiak-Borgen

Soucy-Schultz

Grubauer

Daccord

Prediction

The Avs are due a blowout game. But are they capable without Makar on the blue line? I don't think tonight is the night. The Kraken continue to shock the world and take a series lead back home.

Kraken 2, Avalanche 1

