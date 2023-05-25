Connor Hellebuyck is one of the best goalies in the NHL who could be moved this off-season.

Hellebuyck is the starting goaltender for the Winnipeg Jets, but is entering the final year of his contract and changes could be made this off-season. The Jets lost in the first round of the playoffs and it's uncertain if Hellebuyck will want to stay long-term.

If he tells Winnipeg he doesn't want to re-sign, the Jets will be forced to move him, and here are three potential landing spots.

#1. Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators seem like they are ready to compete for a playoff spot and getting a goaltender will be atop their off-season wishlist.

The Senators have Mads Sogaard as the goaltender of the future, but he is just 22 years old and needs some time to develop. Having him learn from behind Hellebuyck will only benefit the Swede, while Ottawa could also try and re-sign him for another two years and have him for three seasons before turning it over to Sogaard.

Ottawa also has plenty of draft picks and top prospects after being near the bottom of the standings for several years now, as well as having enough cap space to take in Hellebuyck.

#2. Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto hasn't had a top-10 goalie in the NHL for quite some time which has hindered them in the playoffs.

The Maple Leafs have Ilya Samsonov as a free agent and will look to get off Matt Murray's contract. If the Leafs do trade Murray's cap, taking on Hellebuyck's nearly $7 million salary is easier to stomach.

Although Toronto doesn't have a ton of high-end prospects, they do have a first-round pick this year which could be the center of the package for Hellebuyck.

Hellebuyck's contract also makes a lot of sense for Toronto as Auston Matthews and William Nylander are free agents next season as well, so the Maple Leafs can go all in on this upcoming season.

#3. Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes were swept by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final, but enter this off-season with plenty of cap space.

Both Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta are free agents and Carolina will need to find a goaltender if they don't re-sign either of them, which makes Hellebuyck intriguing for them.

The Hurricanes also have their first-round picks in the next three years for the trade package and enough cap space to acquire the goaltender. It's a great organization and a team ready to win which would entice Hellebuyck to re-sign after one season.

