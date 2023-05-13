Seattle Kraken vs Dallas Stars Game 6: Preview, lines, predictions, how to watch | 2023 NHL Playoffs

For the second straight series, the Dallas Stars have a chance to advance in Game 6, this time against the Seattle Kraken.

After knocking off the Minnesota Wild in six games, the Stars once again overcame a 2-1 series deficit and now sit one win shy of eliminating the Seattle Kraken and advancing to the Western Conference Final.

Game 6 is scheduled for 4:00 PM PST on Saturday.

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs Dallas Stars

TV: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS

Streaming: ESPN app

The Seattle Kraken has a lot to figure out.

Since their Game 2 win, they have been dominated by the Dallas Stars. In the last two games, the Stars have outscored Seattle 11-5 and for the most part, the games have never been in doubt.

"Stick with what we're doing," Stars forward Ty Dellandrea said. "Those are two big wins. We stuck to our game plan and it worked. When we play our game the way we can, it's usually a good outcome."

However, the Kraken already showed their toughness in these playoffs. After falling behind 2-1 in round one to the Colorado Avalanche, Seattle won three of the next four games to complete the surprise upset in Game 7.

They're not out of the fight yet. If Dallas is to advance tonight, they must earn it against a highly motivated opponent.

"We're a confident group," Kraken Coach Dave Hakstol said. "We haven't ducked reality or ducked the truth at any point in time through this year, and we won't now. ... The reality is, to win the series we have to win two in a row, but you can't really worry about two right now. We've got to go home and get one."

X-Factor: For Seattle to win this game, they need a performance from Jared McCann.

The Kraken have missed the scoring and offensive ability from McCann during his injury but now with two games in this series under his belt, the leading scorer in the regular season should be up to speed.

Dallas Stars projected lineup

Robertson-Hintz-Pavelski

Marchment-Seguin-Domi

Benn-Johnston-Dadonov

Glendening-Faksa-Dellandrea

Suter-Heiskanen

Lindell-Hakanpaa

Harley-Miller

Oettinger

Wedgewood

Seattle Kraken projected lineup

McCann-Beniers-Eberle

Schwartz-Wennberg-Geekie

Tolvanen-Gourde-Bjorkstrand

Froden-Donato-Tanev

Dunn-Larsson

Oleksiak-Borgen

Soucy-Schultz

Grubauer

Daccord

Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken: Prediction

The Stars have momentum. The Stars have the better team. The Stars have the series.

I believe that Dallas will prove to be too much for Seattle, even as the Kraken fight for their lives. Unless Jake Oettinger has another dismal performance, the Stars should advance.

Stars 4, Kraken 2

