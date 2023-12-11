Detroit Red Wings vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 11th 2023

In a highly anticipated matchup, the Detroit Red Wings are set to face off against the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center on Monday, Dec. 11, at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on BSDET, BSSWX and ESPN+.

Detroit Red Wings Game Preview

The Red Wings have been enjoying a standout season, with their offense proving to be a force to be reckoned with, averaging an impressive 3.73 goals per game. Spearheading the attack are key contributors Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond and J.T. Compher, who have collectively netted 28 goals and dished out 38 assists. This dynamic trio leads the charge on the top two lines.

Not to be overshadowed, secondary contributors Daniel Sprong, Robby Fabbri and David Perron have added another dimension to the team's offensive output, combining for 21 goals and 22 assists. The defensive unit has also played a crucial role in opening up scoring opportunities, with Shayne Gostisbehere and Mortiz Seider chipping in nine goals and 27 assists from the blue line.

Dallas Stars Game Preview

The Dallas Stars are having an equally impressive season, relying on their potent offense, which averages 3.35 goals per game. The top two lines, led by Joe Pavelski, Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson, have been instrumental in the team's success, contributing 29 goals and 42 assists.

The depth of the Stars' offensive lineup is evident as Matt Duchene, Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston have combined for an additional 20 goals and 37 assists. The defensive pairing of Miro Heiskanen and Thomas Harley has also played a pivotal role, notching seven goals and 19 assists from the point to keep opposing defenses on their toes.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Dallas Stars: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars have faced each other in 44 games. The average number of goals per match in these encounters is 6.1, reflecting an offensive trend. The Dallas Stars have achieved 26 victories, while the Detroit Red Wings have secured 18 wins. In penalty shootouts, the Red Wings have won 2 times, whereas the Stars have won only once. In overtime (OT) situations, the Stars have won 6 times, whereas the Red Wings have secured 3 victories.

Red Wings vs. Dallas Stars: Prediction

Despite a recent setback with a 6-1 loss against the Vegas Golden Knights, the Dallas Stars are favored against the Detroit Red Wings in their upcoming clash. The Red Wings, coming off a 5-1 defeat to the Ottawa Senators, face a challenging matchup.

With the Stars considered favorites at -215, the odds suggest that Dallas is anticipated to bounce back and secure a victory in this contest. The over and under for the game stands at 6.

Red Wings vs. Dallas Stars: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Stars to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Stars to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Alex DeBrincat to score: Yes