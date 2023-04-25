Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings Game 5: Preview, Lines, Predictions: 2023 NHL Playoffs 

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings Game 5

Series tied 2-2

Outside of maybe the Seattle Kraken surprise, this has been the most shocking series of the playoffs so far. Despite the Edmonton Oilers' at times overpowering play, the Los Angeles Kings have found a way to make comebacks, steal games, and keep the series tied at two games each heading into Game 5.

The scary part for the Kings is that Connor McDavid has fully awakened. After recording only a single point in the first two games, McDavid exploded for two goals and five points in Games 3 and 4. All you need to do is look at his ridiculous career playoff stats, and it becomes clear that McDavid is here to stay for the remainder of the postseason.

Despite McDavid's performance, the Kings have hung around. In fact, they were just two periods away from a commanding 3-1 series lead. But after jumping ahead 3-0 in the first in Game 4, Los Angeles watched the Oilers score four straight to earn the overtime win.

To sum it up:

Los Angeles was the first to mount a comeback in Game 1. Then, in Game 2, Edmonton held off a comeback by the Kings. In Game 3, the Oilers trailed 2-1 before losing in overtime. And, of course, Edmonton's three-goal comeback in Game 4.

So what is in store for Game 5 in Edmonton? Plenty of drama, that is for sure.

A bit of a surprise factor in this series has been Kings netminder Joonas Korpisalo. Despite a solid season for Korpisalo, LA was seen as one of the weaker teams in net in this postseason. But the 28-year-old netminder has slammed the door, recording save percentages of .925, .917, and .950 in the first three games of the series.

Although he struggled a bit in Game 4, Korpisalo still holds the key to the Kings' chances of upsetting the Oilers.

If he can play in the form of Game 1-3, there is no reason why Los Angeles cannot pull ahead once again in this series.

Los Angeles Kings projected lineup

Byfield-Kopitar-Kempe

Moore-Danault-Arvidsson

Iafallo-Lizotte-Vilardi

Grundstrom-Kupari-Kaliyev

Anderson-Doughty

Gavrikov-Roy

Edler-Durzi

Korpisalo

Copley

Edmonton Oilers projected lineup

Nugent-Hopkins-McDavid-Hyman

Kane-Draisailt-Yamamoto

Kostin-Bjugstad-Janmark

Foegele-McLeod-Ryan

Nurse-Ceci

Ekholm-Bouchard

Kulak-Desharnais

Skinner

Campbell

Prediction

The Kings have shocked the world so far in these playoffs. I don't see any reason why they can't steal home ice away from the Oilers and head back home with a chance to win the series and send Alberta into full panic.

Kings 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

