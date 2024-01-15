Fantasy Hockey 2023-24: 5 players you should consider avoiding for your fantasy team ft. Matthew Knies | Week 15

The NHL season is entering the dog days, as it's past the halfway point, and fantasy hockey is in its 15th week.

Given that fantasy hockey is entering its 15th week, you have a good idea about what your team needs to improve on. If your team is struggling, you are most likely looking at the waiver wire or trying to make a trade.

Although picking up the right player off free agency is important, not picking up struggling players is also important. Here are five players you should avoid in fantasy hockey.

Five players to avoid in Fantasy Hockey

#1 Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs

Knies would have been a popular pick in fantasy hockey this season, as he was expected to play with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner on the Toronto Maple Leafs top line.

Knies has struggled recently, though, and was demoted to the fourth line on Sunday. With Pontus Holmberg playing well, Knies will likely remain there for the foreseeable future.

Although Knies has 16 points in 39 games, as he's on the fourth line, you should avoid him in fantasy hockey.

#2 Anders Lee, New York Islanders

Anders Lee has 17 points.

Anders Lee has struggled this season. We are past the halfway point of the NHL season, but the New York Islanders captain isn't worth having on your fantasy hockey team.

Lee has just 17 points in 42 games and is projected to finish below 40 points for the first time since 2015-16. He only recorded 19 points in 2020-21 but played 27 games due to injury.

In his last five games, Lee has just two points but is a -2 and shouldn't be on your fantasy hockey team.

#3 Josh Norris, Ottawa Senators

Josh Norris hasn't recorded a point in seven games.

Josh Norris entered this season with a ton of hype, as many expected the Ottawa Senators to take a step forward. But Norris has struggled this season, as he's pointless in seven games and only has 20 points in 33 games.

Apart from his struggles, he has also been injury-prone and is now day-to-day. At this point in the season, Norris is someone you should move on from on your fantasy hockey team.

#4 Mike Hoffman, San Jose Sharks

Mike Hoffman has 14 points.

The San Jose Sharks have been terrible this season, so avoiding anyone on that team makes sense for fantasy hockey.

However, entering the season, Mike Hoffman, Tomas Hertl and Anthony Duclair were popular picks in the later rounds, as the thought was that someone had to score for the Sharks.

This season, Hoffman has 14 points in 42 games, so there's no reason for him to be on your fantasy hockey team.

#5 Kent Johnson, Columbus Blue Jackets

Kent Johnson has 14 points.

Kent Johnson has struggled to find his footing this season with the Columbus Blue Jackets and isn't worth a spot on your fantasy hockey team.

Johnson recorded 40 points in 79 games last season and was a popular pick in fantasy hockey drafts, as he was expected to only improve off his rookie season.

However, Johnson has spent time in the AHL this season and has 14 points in 27 games. When he's playing, he isn't getting much ice time, so he's someone to avoid in fantasy hockey.