Florida Panthers: Is the old Sergei Bobrovsky really back? 

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has had a whirlwind of a career. After two seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, Bobrovsky became the face of the Columbus Blue Jackets franchise.

During his time in Columbus, Sergei Bobrovsky maintained a .921 save percentage and a 2.41 goals-against average. He was consistently among the leaders in the NHL and was named to the All-Star Game in 2017.

The Russian netminder took home the Vezina Trophy for the league's best goaltender in both 2012-13 and 2016-17, when he finished with the best save percentage in the NHL (.932). The Jackets made the postseason in four of the seven seasons with Bobrovsky in net.

However, his greatest achievement and most standout moment while a member of the Blue Jackets came in the 2018-19 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After finishing in the final Eastern Conference Wild Card spot, the Jackets faced the record-setting Tampa Bay Lightning, who racked up 128 points during the regular season. Bobrovsky stood on his head in the series. Because of his .933 save percentage, including two games above .958, the Blue Jackets were able to shock the Lightning, defeating them in only four games.

After recording a .935 save percentage in the first four games of the next round, Bobrovsky and the Jackets eventually fell to the Boston Bruins. The Bruins reached the Stanley Cup Final soon after.

Sergei Bobrovsky then joined the Florida Panthers. After signing one of the largest contracts in the NHL (7 years, $70 million), the netminder struggled to perform up to expectations.

Sergei Bobrovsky to the rescue for the Florida Panthers

Heading into the 2023 playoffs, the Panthers were riding the hot streak of goaltender Alex Lyon. In the first few games against the Boston Bruins, however, Lyon struggled. Florida turned to their veteran in hopes of pulling off the upset.

Bobrovsky won seven of his next eight starts, put up excellent numbers, and backstopped the Panthers to two straight series victories over Boston and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

So, the question has to be asked: is the old Sergei Bobrovsky really back?

Well, the 34-year-old has gone 7-2 with a .918 save percentage in nine playoff starts. His team has pulled off massive upsets, including knocking off the Leafs in only five games. Florida reached the Eastern Conference Final for only the second time in franchise history.

So, is he back? I would love to hear any arguments that say he isn't.

