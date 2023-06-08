Has Adin Hill overtaken Sergei Bobrovsky for the Stanley Cup Playoffs' best goaltender? 

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has been the story of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After replacing Alex Lyon in Game 3 of the first round versus the Boston Bruins, Bobrovsky was the best goaltender by a long shot. Against Boston and into the second and third rounds, the 34-year-old netminder was stopping more than 10 goals above expected, won 11 of 13 starts, and propelled his Panthers to their first Stanley Cup Final since 1996. He was the best goalie in the field. Was.

In the Final, Bobrovsky has been heavily overshadowed by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill.

Hill was also not his team's starter when the playoffs began but soon became one of the top factors in their success. Hill went 7-3 with two shutouts and held a save percentage above .930 throughout. The Stanley Cup Final was set to feature two backup goaltenders for the first time in history.

In two games, Hill has been the better goalie by a mile. In fact, Bobrovsky has actually really struggled.

In the two Golden Knights victories, Bobrovsky has recorded save percentages of .892 and .679. In Game 2, he was pulled after allowing four goals on only 13 shots. On the other side, Adin Hill has been dominant.

Adin Hill has been the better goalie in the Stanley Cup Final by far

In Games 1 and 2, Adin Hill has allowed just four goals. He has made 67 saves, and in both games, he has been tested.

Before Vegas took off in Game 2, Hill made a few spectacular glove saves. When the Knights were not up to their standard in Game 1, Hill came to the rescue again.

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce ADIN HILL MADE THAT SAVE IN THE SAME NET AS BRADEN HOLTBY 🤯 ADIN HILL MADE THAT SAVE IN THE SAME NET AS BRADEN HOLTBY 🤯 https://t.co/aCficxM7UV

Here is a side-by-side comparison of both goaltenders in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final:

Adin Hill

Record: 2-0

Save percentage: .939

Goals allowed: 4

Sergei Bobrovsky

Record: 0-2

Save percentage: .785

Goals allowed: 8

On top of his excellent play in the net, at times, Hill has also been spicy with opponents.

Although the Florida Panthers have controlled the post-whistle play all playoffs, Hill has held his ground, engaging in conversations and pushing and shoving with guys like Matthew Tkachuk.

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce Adin Hill and Matthew Tkachuk going AT IT before the end of the period Adin Hill and Matthew Tkachuk going AT IT before the end of the period 👀 https://t.co/KDo5cdkiun

The Stanley Cup Final is only two games in. There is likely still a lot of hockey to be played. Unless Sergei Bobrovsky can regain his confidence and take control once again, Adin Hill and the Vegas Golden Knights will be raising the silver trophy in no time.

