Is Brady Tkachuk married? All you need to know about his fiancé Emma Farinacci

Brady Tkachuk, the talented captain of the Ottawa Senators is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Emma Farinacci. Emma, like Brady, has deep connections to the world of professional ice hockey, making their relationship a perfect match.

Emma Farinacci attended Boston University, where she met Brady Tkachuk during the 2017-18 collegiate season. As undergraduate students at the university, their bond grew stronger over time. Emma comes from a hockey-loving family, with her brothers, John and Anthony, also being ice hockey players. John even moved to Massachusetts to pursue his hockey dreams, which brought him closer to Emma, who was based there due to her studies.

The couple's relationship remained private for a while, but as they became more comfortable with their connection, they started sharing glimpses of their life together on social media. Although Emma's Instagram account is set to private, Tkachuk occasionally posted images of the couple, showcasing their closeness on various occasions, whether it's a night out or a memorable vacation.

Finally, on July 22, 2022, Brady Tkachuk popped the question, and Emma Farinacci happily said "yes." The joyous event was celebrated with a heartwarming Instagram post where Brady captioned the picture as "Best Day," capturing the couple's excitement and happiness.

As both Brady and Emma come from hockey backgrounds, their shared passion for the sport undoubtedly plays a significant role in strengthening their relationship.

A look at Brady Tkachuk's NHL career

Brady Tkachuk, chosen as the fourth overall pick by the Ottawa Senators in the 2018 NHL Draft, has left a significant impact on the NHL. Hailing from a hockey lineage, with his father Keith Tkachuk being a former NHL power forward, Brady proved his credibility in a short period of time. In just his second NHL game, he scored two goals, outpacing his father and older brother's fastest first NHL goal.

During his debut season, Tkachuk's performance was impressive, scoring 22 goals, placing him second among rookies. His outstanding play earned him a spot on the Atlantic Division team for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. Consequently, he secured a substantial seven-year, $57.5 million contract with the Senators, and in November 2021, he was honored with the captaincy, becoming the 10th captain in the team's history.

Though Brady Tkachuk was born in Arizona, he grew up playing youth hockey in St. Louis after his father's trade to the Blues in 2001.

