Is a Timo Meier extension with New Jersey Devils coming soon?

Timo Meier wants to remain a New Jersey Devil for the long haul. That is the big news coming out of Newark as of late.

After finishing his San Jose contract with the Devils, Meier made it abundantly clear that he wanted to sign a long-term extension. Meier and his camp are reportedly looking to negotiate a contract that keeps the big winger in Jersey for the next eight years.

Timo Meier's contract is expected to slot right in the middle of two other impact players for New Jersey. Jack Hughes makes $8 million AAV, while Dougie Hamilton sits at the $9 million salary mark. Meier is reportedly looking for something near $8.5 million.

But is the deal coming soon? Well, it is clear that the New Jersey Devils do not want to waste any time with their big players. Jesper Bratt recently signed an eight-year extension worth $7.875 million annually and Erik Haula is coming back for three more seasons at $3.15 million AAV.

That means that the core of Hughes, Bratt, Hischier, Haula, Hamilton, and Mercer are locked up. Next comes Timo Meier.

The Devils did allow themselves some runway by filing for arbitration in the Timo Meier negotiations. But GM Tom Fitzgerald and New Jersey would be smart to wrap things up over the next few days before the rush of free agency sweeps in.

The only thing that could slow down these talks is the possibility of New Jersey searching for an outside goaltender. There have been rumors that the Devils have an interest in goalies like Connor Hellebuyck. If that is the case, it will be much harder to lock up Meier, especially for the big-time contract he is asking for.

New Jersey Devils gave up a lot to trade for Timo Meier

But let's not forget, the Devils gave up a lot for Timor Meier. And as Fitzgerald said when they made the trade, that was not a price he was willing to pay for a rental. There appeared to be some behind-the-curtain agreements that ensured the Devils the ability to re-sign Meier.

If New Jersey is unable to work out a deal for Meier, they will have wasted important assets, and a bunch of them, for a rental that only got them into the second round of the playoffs. Meier is an elite scorer, big body, and playmaker that made the Devils better.

Don't hold your breath, Devils fans, but I strongly believe that Timo Meier will sign an extension with New Jersey over the coming days.

