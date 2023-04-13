Jonathan Toews landing spots: Top 3 teams for veteran if he doesn't retire

All good things must come to an end, no situation best exemplifies this saying than Jonathan Toews and the Chicago Blackhawks. The long-time captain of the Blackhawks will play his final game with the club tonight at home in Chicago against the Philadelphia Flyers.

While the evening will certainly be an emotional one, there will be plenty of speculation if it is not only Toews' final game with the Blackhawks, but in the NHL as a whole.

Chicago Blackhawks @NHLBlackhawks Tonight will be Jonathan Toews’ last game as a Blackhawk Tonight will be Jonathan Toews’ last game as a Blackhawk❤️ https://t.co/di4fTbr3g6

"Tonight will be Jonathan Toews’ last game as a Blackhawk" - @NHLBlackhawks

Toews has been dealing with both long-COVID symptoms as well as Chronic Immune Response Syndrome with the pair of ailments causing him to miss the entire 2020-21 campaign. While the veteran center has contemplated retirement, there is no official word on his intentions.

That being said, if Jonathan Toews elects to play again next season, it is worth diving into which teams he may join in the offseason. Here is a closer look at three teams that could be a landing spot for the 15-year pro.

1. Jonathan Toews to the Winnipeg Jets could be a storybook ending

The Winnipeg Jets may not be the first team fans think of when naming potential landing spots for the future Hall of Famer. However, given the fact that Toews was born in Winnipeg, it may make the most sense for him to move closer to his family, especially if he only plays for one more season.

Peyton Turnage @Peyton_Turnage Pierre LeBrun @PierreVLeBrun The plan is for Toews to take some time after the season and see how he feels, etc. If a Cup contender comes calling July 1, does that interest him? Or does he pack it in after a terrific career. TBD. twitter.com/MarkLazerus/st… The plan is for Toews to take some time after the season and see how he feels, etc. If a Cup contender comes calling July 1, does that interest him? Or does he pack it in after a terrific career. TBD. twitter.com/MarkLazerus/st… Said it at the deadline, Toews and the Jets is a match made in Heaven. twitter.com/pierrevlebrun/… Said it at the deadline, Toews and the Jets is a match made in Heaven. twitter.com/pierrevlebrun/…

"Said it at the deadline, Toews and the Jets is a match made in Heaven." - @Peyton_Turnage

Given that the Winnipeg Jets have a playoff-caliber roster and are close to his hometown, it would make the most sense for both parties.

2. The Edmonton Oilers

Another city that is relatively close to his hometown of Winnipeg, the Edmonton Oilers could use a proven veteran center such as Jonathan Toews. While he would most likely not have a prominent role with the Oilers, the opportunity to play with the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl could tempt him to move to Oil Country.

BLH (Edmonton Oilers Enthusiast} @BeerLeagueHeroe



If he wants a shot at another cup and is willing to sign a team-friendly deal with Edmonton, would it shock anybody if the Hollands pursued him in an official manner this summer? NHL News @PuckReportNHL NEWS: #Blackhawks announce that tonight will be Captain Jonathan Toews’s final game with the team, as they will not be re-signing him this offseason. Toews was named the Captain of the Hawks on July 18, 2008 and won 3 Stanley Cups with the team. NEWS: #Blackhawks announce that tonight will be Captain Jonathan Toews’s final game with the team, as they will not be re-signing him this offseason. Toews was named the Captain of the Hawks on July 18, 2008 and won 3 Stanley Cups with the team. The #Oilers have been in Toews' ear (unofficially) for at least a year.If he wants a shot at another cup and is willing to sign a team-friendly deal with Edmonton, would it shock anybody if the Hollands pursued him in an official manner this summer? twitter.com/PuckReportNHL/… The #Oilers have been in Toews' ear (unofficially) for at least a year.If he wants a shot at another cup and is willing to sign a team-friendly deal with Edmonton, would it shock anybody if the Hollands pursued him in an official manner this summer? twitter.com/PuckReportNHL/…

"The #Oilers have been in Toews' ear (unofficially) for at least a year. If he wants a shot at another cup and is willing to sign a team-friendly deal with Edmonton, would it shock anybody if the Hollands pursued him in an official manner this summer?" - @BeerLeagueHeroe

While the roster may change during the offseason, the Oilers could use more depth at the center position. Aside from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the other centers on the Edmonton roster are Ryan McLeod and Nick Bjugstad, making Toews an upgrade for the Oilers.

3. The Ottawa Senators could be an intriguing fit

Another city relatively close to Winnipeg, the Ottawa Senators are one of the most up-and-coming teams in the NHL. Similar to the Edmonton Oilers, the Senators have a weakness at the center position, which could allow for Jonathan Toews to have an important depth role.

Demone @HabsGreaseGame Toews would look great on the third line in Ottawa and be great depth in case batherson or Formenton can’t return for odd reasoning. Toews would look great on the third line in Ottawa and be great depth in case batherson or Formenton can’t return for odd reasoning.

"Toews would look great on the third line in Ottawa and be great depth in case batherson or Formenton can’t return for odd reasoning." - @HabsGreaseGame

Ottawa's mix of young talent and experienced veterans, such as Claude Giroux, could help ease Toews' transition into a new team for the first time in his career.

Poll : 0 votes