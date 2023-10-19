Artem Zub injury: What happened to Ottawa Senators defenseman?

During the third period of the Senators vs Capitals game, Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub found himself in a distressing situation on the ice. The incident occurred as the Senators were cruising with a commanding 6-1 lead. Artem Zub was struck by a deflected shot from Washington Capitals' captain, Alex Ovechkin.

The impact of Ovechkin's shot sent the puck careening up off Zub's stick and it struck him in the left ear area. As a result of the impact, Zub was left bleeding and in considerable pain. The immediate response from the medical staff was to assist the injured player off the ice and into the locker room for further evaluation.

As of now, the extent of Zub's injury remains uncertain, and the Senators' organization has yet to release an official statement. Fans and teammates alike will be eagerly awaiting updates on the condition of this skilled defenseman, hoping for a swift and complete recovery.