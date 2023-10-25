Brady Tkachuk takes to IG to celebrate sister Taryn's impressive hockey feat

Sibling support and pride were on full display as Brady Tkachuk took to Instagram to celebrate his sister Taryn's impressive hockey feat.

Taryn Tkachuk, a junior striker hailing from St. Louis, Missouri, earned the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Co-Offensive Player of the Week recognition, marking her second consecutive weekly honor. Her exceptional performance on the field garnered this well-deserved accolade.

In an Instagram story, Brady shared:

"Back 2 Back ACC Offensive Player of the Week. Congratulations @taryntkachuk #GoHoos,"

Taryn Tkachuk in his story.

The highlight of her recent achievements came in the form of a game-winning goal in a thrilling matchup against then-No. 2 North Carolina. Tkachuk's deft deflection of a pass from Lauren Kenah secured her team a crucial 3-2 victory.

But Taryn's contributions didn't stop there; she also played a pivotal role by assisting in Virginia's first goal, executed by Noa Boterman. This goal sparked a remarkable rally, with the team scoring three goals in just 5 minutes and 17 seconds.

Taryn Tkachuk's impact on the season has been undeniable, leading her team with seven goals and ranking second in points with 16. Her excellence on the field caught the attention of ACC, and she shares the Co-Offensive Player of the Week title with Syracuse's Pieke van de Pas.

This is not the first time she has been recognized by the ACC, as she secures her second career ACC Player of the Week award. Furthermore, her achievement adds to the remarkable season of accolades for the Cavaliers, marking the fifth time this season that a Cavalier player has been honored by the conference in its weekly awards.

Brady Tkachuk's public celebration of his sister's success shows the strong bond and support that exists within the Tkachuk family.

Brady Tkachuk recently escaped suspension and penalty

The Ottawa Senators can breathe a sigh of relief as they've received assurance that forward Brady Tkachuk will not be subject to any consequences for his late-game instigator penalty during a scuffle with Buffalo Sabres' Alex Tuch.

Notably, there won't be any fines imposed on head coach D.J. Smith in connection with this incident, thanks to an appeal. Typically, instigator penalties in such scenarios lead to automatic suspensions as a deterrent against late-game altercations.

This development comes as welcome news for Senators' fans who had concerns about potential disciplinary actions against their star forward.