Hockey is a game of statistics and records, and the selection of the Boston Bruins All-Centennial Team represents a century of fandom. Well, it's not just about the stats and records; it's about the stories of passion, dedication, and collection of journeys, sacrifices, and dreams realized.

On October 12, 2023, the Boston Bruins introduced the All-Centennial Team during the Centennial Gala held at the Fairmont Copley Plaza. This prestigious lineup showcases the franchise's most iconic players, voted by an independent committee of journalists, media experts, historians and influential members of the NHL community.

Expand Tweet

The final lineup of the Bruins All-Centennial Team is comprised of 12 forwards, six defensemen, and two goaltenders. This finely picked group from the "Historic 100" list was proudly presented by the Rapid7.

The Bruins All-Centennial Team goes beyond acknowledging historical achievements; it's a commemoration of the present and a source of inspiration for the future.

Expand Tweet

Players like Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara represent the excellence of the modern era, showing the ongoing legacy of winning hockey in Boston.

The Bruins All-Centennial Team is here! Meet the 'Elite-20' who define Bruins greatness!

Let's not keep you waiting - here's the team who has earned the distinction of being the Bruins All-Centennial Team. They have been categorized by their position. And you will also find valuable and insightful notes of each player and their respective years of dedication to the Bruins.

Expand Tweet

FORWARDS

#1. Patrice Bergeron (2003-23) - A clear cut choice for the Bruins All-Centennial Team. He ranks third in Bruins history for games played, goals, assists, and total points. His six Selke Trophies, an NHL record, attest to his status as the league's best defensive forward. He played a vital role in the 2011 Stanley Cup victory, scoring two crucial goals in Game 7 of the Cup Final. Bergeron served as an alternative captain for 14 years, alongside Zdeno Chara, and he officially captained the team for three more years.

Expand Tweet

#2. Johnny Bucyk (1957-78) - A straightforward choice for the Bruins All-Centennial Team. As the Bruins' all-time goals leader, he holds the second spot in games played, assists, and total points. His instrumental role and leadership during the 1970 and 1972 Cup victories earned him the honor of having his number 9 jersey retired by the team, and his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame solidified his legacy.

Expand Tweet

#3. Wayne Cahsman (1965-83) - A definitive pick for the Bruins All-Centennial Team. With a sixth-place ranking in games played, 10th in goals, seventh in assists, eighth in total points, his contributions to the Bruins' legacy are undeniable. Winning two cups in 1970 and 1972 while playing on the first line with Phil Esposito and Ken Hodge, he sealed his place in history with two goals in the Cup-clinching Game 6 win over the Rangers in 1972. Cashman served as captain from 19733-83 during the era of the "Lunch Pail A.C."

Expand Tweet

#4. Bill Cowley (1935-47) - A hands-down pick up for the revered Bruins All-Centennial Team. He might not be a household name today's fans, but he was a legend in his era and earned a place in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Cowley clinched two Hart Trophies as the NHL's MVP in 1941 and 1943 and played a crucial role in the Boston Bruins' Stanley Cup victories in 1939 and 1941, even leading the NHL in playoff scoring in 1939 campaign. He also ranked first in the NHL for assists three times and in points once, leaving as the league's all-time leader in the career points upon his retirement. His impressive 1.97 points per game in the 1943-44 season stood as an NHL record until Wayne Gretzky surpassed it in 1981.

Expand Tweet

#5. Phil Esposito (1967-76) - A clear and obvious selection for the prestigious Bruins All-Centennial Team. The second-highest goal-scorer in Bruins' history and forth in total points. His six consecutive years as the NHL's goal-scoring leader between 1969-70 and 1974-75 remain an unparelleled accomplishment in league history. Morever, he claimed the NHL's points title five times. His career is crowned with the two Hart Trophies and two Stanley Cups, and the retirement of his No.7 jersey pays tribute to his indelible mark on the Bruins history.

Expand Tweet

#6. David Krejci (2007-23) - One of the most-celebrated playmakers in franchise history, secures fifth place in games played, fifth in assists, and ninth in total points. His remarkable contributions include leading the NHL in playoff scoring during the 2011 Stanley Cup victory and again during the 2013 run to the Cup final. Sharing the second spot in franchise history for playoff points with longtime teammates Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, Krejci's assists on Nathan Horton's game-winning goal in Game 7 of the 2011 Eastern Conference Final remains one of the most-iconic moments in club history.

Expand Tweet

#7. Brad Marchand (2009-present) - A no-brainer for the Bruins All-Centennial Team. The Bruins newly-appointed captain has already made a lasting impact on the team. He currently ranks eighth in games played, sixth in goals, ninth in assists, and seventh in total points in franchise history. His journey from being a fourth-liner to becoming Patrice Bergeron's trusted linemate during the 2010-11 season played a crucial role in the Bruins successful Cup run. Marchand's two goals in Game 7 of the Cup Final stand as a defining moment in his career. He is a four-time All-Star with two top-five Hart Trophy finishes and two more top-10 finishes. He also shares the second position in career playoffs points with Bergeron and Krejci, trailing Ray Bourque by 33 points.

Expand Tweet

#8. Rick Middleton (1976-88) - A plain and simple selection for the Bruins All-Centennial Team. A significant figure in Bruins history, ultimately had his No. 16 jersey retired in recognition of his contributions. He ranks 10th in games played, takes fourth place in goals, stands eight in assists, and holds the fifth spot in total points in franchise history. Middleton's remarkable consistency is highlighted by five consecutive seasons with 40 goals and 90 points from 1979-84. In 1984, he scored 33 points in just 17 playoff games. Serving as co-captain with Ray Bourque for three years from 1985-88, Middleton's legacy in Boston is a celebrated one.

Expand Tweet

#9. Cam Neely (1986-96) - A matter-of-course pick for the esteemed Bruins All-Centennial Team. He personifies the power forward role, standing as the seventh-highest goal scorer in Bruins' history, despite his career being curtailed by knee injuries. He holds the second spot in goals per game, second only to Phil Esposito. He remains the all-time leader in playoff goals, holding a two-goal advantage over Brad Marchand. His most iconic moments achievement was scoring 50 goals in just 44 games during the 1993-94 season. Neely's career is distinguished by four All-Star selections, a Hall of Fame induction, and the retirement of his No.8 jersey.

Expand Tweet

#10. Terry O'Reilly (1972-85) - One of the toughest players in Bruins history, and their all-time fights leader. In his prime, he wasn't just a brusher, he showcased his scoring skills, notably with a stellar 90-point season and a top-10 finish in Hart Trophy voting in 1977-78. O'Reilly ranks ninth in team history in games played, 10th in assists, and 12th in points. Serving as captain from 1983-85, his No. 24 jersey now hangs from the rafters.

Expand Tweet

#11. David Pastrnak (2014-present) - A direct and unmistakable pick for the celebrated Bruins All-Centennial Team. At just 27 years old, he is already eighth in franchise history in goals, and he could potentially surpass Johnny Bucyk's record by the end of his new eight-year contract. He joined Phil Esposito as the second Bruin ever to score 60 goals in a season last year. He also clinched the Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goal scorer in the 2019-20 seaon and was the runner-up to Connor McDavid last year. His achievements include two top-five finishes in Hart Trophy voting, with a second-place finish to McDavid last year.

Expand Tweet

#12. Milt Schmidt (1936-55) - Easy decision for Bruins All-Centennial Team selection. His contributions to the Bruins transcend his playing career, encompassing roles as coach, general manager, and the ambassador. His playing career alone is worthy of recognition, making him one of eight players to spend, at least, 16 seasons with the Bruins. He earned the League MVP title in 1951 and consistently ranked in the top five in voting on four other occasions. He played crucial role in the Bruins' two-cup victories in 1939 and 1941, including leading the league in playoff scoring in 1941. Despite missing three full seasons due to World War II service, Schmidt earned a spot in the Hall of Fame and his No.15 jersey was retired.

Expand Tweet

DEFENSEMEN

#13. Ray Bourque (1979-2000) - He is often considered the second-greatest defensemen in the NHL history, after Bobby Orr, and he tops the list in Bruins history for games played, assists, and points. He ranks fifth in goals. Bourque clinched five Norris Trophies as the NHL's best defensemen and maintained a top-four finish in voting for 17 consecutive years from 1979-96. As captain for 15 years from 1985-2000, he holds the record for the longest captaincy in franchise history.

Expand Tweet

#14. Zdeno Chara (2006-20) - A disputed pick for the Bruins All-Centennial Team. He holds the second-longest captaincy in Bruins history, wearing the 'C' for all 14 seasons in Boston. His free agent signing marked a transformative moment in Bruins history, setting them on the path to the Stanley Cup victory in 2011. Chara clinched the Norris Trophy in 2009 and consistently ranked in the top-five in voting on five other occasions. He is arguably one of the most formidable shutdown defensemen of his era.

Expand Tweet

#15. Bobby Orr (1966-76) - The best pick for the Bruins All-Centennial Team. A name that speaks for itself. Widely acclaimed as the greatest defensemen in the NHL history and often considered the finest player ever to grace the sport. He clinched an impressive eight consecutive Norris Trophies from 1967 to 1975 and three consecutive Hart Trophies from 1969-1972. Orr was the linchpin behind the two Stanley Cup victories in 1970 and 1972, leading the NHL in assists on five occasions, points twice, and plus/minus six times. His incredible 102 assists and 139 points in the 1970-71 season still stand as single-season records for a defensement. Orr's iconic Cup-winning goal in 1970 remains one of the most iconic moments in hockey history.

Expand Tweet

#16. Brad Park (1975-83) - An elementary selection for the cherished Bruins All-Centennial Team. He came very close to winning the Norris Trophy during his time with the Rangers but often played second fiddle to the legendary Bobby Orr. He stepped up to the challenge of becoming the Bruins premier defensemen after a significant trade in 1975. He finished second-place in Norris Trophy voting twice within his first three seasons in Boston and played a crucial role in the "Lunch Pail A.C." team's back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals appearances in 1977 and 1978.

Expand Tweet

#17. Eddie Shore (1926-39) - One of the NHL's earliest true superstars and the first to emerge from an American team was not only one of the game's first offensive defensemen but also one of the most physical players of his era, embodying the true essence of "old-time hockey". He clinched four Hart Trophies as the league MVP, a distinction achieved only by Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe. Shore led the Bruins to their first Stanley Cup in 1929 and added another Cup at the end of his career in 1939. He earned a place on seven of the NHL's first nine All-Star First Teams, an honor introduced during his fifth season. Shore's Hall of Fame induction and the retirement of his No. 2 jersey cemented his legacy.

Expand Tweet

#18. Dit Clapper (1927-47) - He could have easily made the team as a forward or defensemen, as his Hall of Fame career began as forward before transitioning to defense almost exactly halfway through. As a forward, he was a part of the "Dynamite Line" on the Bruins first Cup-winning team in 1929, scoring 41 goals in 1929-30, and being named a Second Team All-Star twice. As a defensemen, he was a First Team All-Star for three consecutive years from 1938 to 1941 and helped lead Boston to two more Cups in 1939 and 1941. He remains one of just three Bruins to play, at least, 20 seasons with the team, alongside Ray Bourque and Johnny Bucyk, and is the only player to win three cups with Boston.

Expand Tweet

GOALIES

#19. Frank Brimsek (1938-49) - A pure shot selection for the great Bruins All-Centennial Team. Fondly known as "Mr. Zero", Brimsek played a pivotal role in leading the Bruins to two Stanley Cup victories in 1939 and 1941. He clinched two Vezina Trophies and consistenly ranked in the top five in Hart Trophy voting three times. His remarkable talents earned him First or Second-Team All Star honors eight times, a distinction second only to Glenn Hall (10) among goalies. He holds the third position in Bruins history for wins. Brimsek's pioneering status as the first American goaltender inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame further solidifies his place in hockey history as arguably the greatest American goalie ever.

Expand Tweet

#20. Gerry Cheevers (1965-72, 76-80) - A historical selection for the legendary Bruins All-Centennial Team. He played a crucial role in guiding the Bruins to two Stanley Cup victories in 1970 and 1972, starting in nearly every game during the 1970 playoffs and sharing starting duties with longtime tandem-mate Eddie Johnston in 1972. He maintained an undefeated streak in 32 consecutive starts in the 1971-72 season, a record that still stands. After spending four years in the World Hockey Association, Cheevers returned to the Bruins, backstopping two additional Cup Finals runs in 1977 and 1978. He held the Bruins record for playoff wins until Tuukka Rask surpassed it in 2021. Cheevers was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Expand Tweet

And that's the wrap! These 20 Bruins All-Centennial Team players stand as a testament to 100 years of excellance, loyalty, dedication and sacrifice in the heart of Boston.

It's now the time for Bruins fans and supporters to come together and commemorate the team's extraordinary journey, spanning the past and the present, as they eagerly look forward to the future with renewed enthusiasm and hope.