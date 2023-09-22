Did Michael Andlauer own a stake in Canadiens? Exploring new Senators owner's investment before $950,000,000 purchase

Montreal Canadiens fans have been intrigued by a recent change in ownership, as billionaire Michael Andlauer purchased the Ottawa Senators. This significant acquisition generated considerable attention, prompting a closer look at Andlauer's previous NHL involvements, particularly, his ownership position with the Habs.

Back in 2009, Michael Andlauer made headlines in the hockey world by acquiring a 10% share of the Montreal Canadiens, a franchise steeped in history and tradition.

In a notable partnership with Geoff Molson, Andlauer not only obtained a stake in the Canadiens but also secured ownership of the Bell Centre, the team's home arena, and the Gillett Entertainment Group, which has since been rebranded as Evenko.

This move marked Andlauer's initial foray into NHL ownership and showcased his interest in the sport of hockey. However, fast-forward to 2023, and we find Andlauer at the center of another significant transaction, this time as the new owner of the Ottawa Senators.

The NHL's board of governors unanimously approved the sale of the Ottawa Senators to Michael Andlauer, finalizing the ownership transfer that began in June. The agreement was valued at a substantial $950 million.

In an official statement, Andlauer expressed his excitement about taking the helm of the Senators and becoming part of the Ottawa-Gatineau community:

"The Senators are an amazing organization, from the players to the staff, to the most passionate fan base in the game. My family and I are thrilled to officially be a part of Ottawa's team and the Ottawa-Gatineau community."

In a separate letter addressed to Senators fans, Andlauer acknowledged the unique position of the team, situated between two prominent hockey markets, the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs. He embraced the challenge and had belief in the Senators' potential.

Andlauer relinquished his ownership stake in the Canadiens

Notably, Andlauer's journey to Senators ownership involved relinquishing his 10% ownership stake in the Canadiens. This change allowed him to fully commit to his new role as the owner of the Ottawa Senators.

With his acquisition of the Senators, Andlauer joins a select group of majority owners in the franchise's history, following in the footsteps of Bruce Firestone, Rod Bryden and Eugene Melnyk, who died in March 2022.

Interestingly, Andlauer's ownership group includes Eugene Melnyk's daughters, Anna and Olivia Melnyk, as reported by Postmedia.

As Michael Andlauer embarks on this new chapter in his sports ownership journey, the hockey world eagerly awaits to see how his vision and dedication will shape the future of the Ottawa Senators.