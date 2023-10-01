"Drysdale's replacement": Ducks claiming Lassi Thomson on waivers has fans speculating Jamie Drysdale's future in Anaheim

The Anaheim Ducks surprised the NHL community when they claimed defenseman Lassi Thomson off waivers. It didn't take long for fans and pundits to start speculating about the implications of this move, particularly regarding the future of promising blueliner Jamie Drysdale.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman broke the news with a succinct tweet:

"ANA claims Lassi Thomson."

This simple statement surprised the hockey world, prompting a flurry of reactions and discussions among fans and analysts.

One fan wasted no time in drawing a connection between Thomson's arrival and Jamie Drysdale's future, suggesting that the Finnish defenseman could be seen as a potential replacement for Drysdale,

"Drysdale’s replacement."

Another fan, however, took a more optimistic approach, offering some insights into what Ducks fans can expect from Lassi Thomson,

"Good luck in Anaheim, Lassi! Ducks fans, you're getting a RHD prospect who was a 1st round pick in 2019 and has a bomb of a shot. He played well in the AHL but had mixed results in the NHL. Has had a good training camp, though! Could likely be a 6/7 guy this season."

As the news spread, some Ottawa Senators fans couldn't help but express their disappointment in what they perceived as questionable asset management by their team, as Thomson, a former first-round pick in 2019, moved to Anaheim via waivers.

One more fan said,

#Sens asset management (trash can)

Lassi Thomson has great potential Ducks might put to use

Thomson, 23, was originally chosen by the Ottawa Senators as the 19th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. He is a right-handed defenseman and has accumulated five assists across 18 games played in two seasons with the Ottawa Senators.

In the previous season, Thomson had a productive stint in the AHL with the Belleville Senators, where he notched seven goals and 33 points in 56 games.

Thomson's arrival in Anaheim adds depth to the Ducks' defense, particularly on the right side, where they have already made new acquisitions in Radko Gudas and Ilya Lyubushkin. Notably, right-shot defenseman Jamie Drysdale, who remains a restricted free agent, is yet to secure a contract with the team.

This move signals the Ducks' ongoing efforts to bolster their defensive lineup and raises questions about Jamie Drysdale's future with the team as contract negotiations continue.

As fans eagerly await further developments, one thing is certain: the NHL is no stranger to surprises, and the Ducks have undoubtedly added an intriguing piece to their defensive puzzle.